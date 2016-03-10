Fiserv Transforms Customer Service With eGain(R) Knowledge(TM)

Solution Delivers Breakthrough Improvements in Speed-to-Response, First-Contact Resolution, Speed-to-Agent Competency, and Compliance

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) is using eGain Knowledge to achieve breakthrough improvements in customer satisfaction and contact center metrics.

A global leader in financial services technology, Fiserv enables clients to achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization.

Customer service has become a critical requirement for banks and financial institutions to be successful, coming in second only to pricing in Accenture's 2015 Global Consumer Pulse Survey. As it looked to deliver on this requirement for clients in this sector, Fiserv faced the following challenges:

Contact center agents had difficulty finding answers to customer questions, which were buried in thousands of documents or resided in people's heads

Knowledge was not captured from experts in a systematic manner

There was no conversational guidance for agents to resolve customer queries while complying with industry regulations

The company deployed eGain's award-winning knowledge management (KM) solution, including its patented AI (Artificial Intelligence) reasoning capability, to meet these challenges and deliver great customer service for its clients and its clients' customers. Business results to date have been nothing short of transformational:

Knowledge-guided speed to response and resolution: Response time down 47%, resolution time down 80%

Speed to agent competency: Training time down 30%

Customer satisfaction: User complaints down 45%, customer satisfaction up 5%

Compliance: Compliance attainment up 30%

Knowledge capture: Contribution from experts up 53%

"Words like 'top' and 'best' describe what we do and it applies to the customer service quality we deliver for our clients," said Shelby Watts, Manager, Call Center Business Ops, Digital Banking Group, Fiserv. "With eGain's proven technology for contact center knowledge, we are able to deliver on that quality at scale across multiple clients."

"Competitive differentiation for BPO services has moved from cost to quality," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We are pleased to enable it for Fiserv with our rich KM technology and time-tested best practices."

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation. Our solutions for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer experiences.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients to achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a global leader in financial services technology.

