Total S.A. is pressing forward with its plans for an in Port Arthur, Texas, despite cutting its capital guidance by some $2 billion for the next four years, according to company executives. .

Panda Power Funds is becoming a bigger player in the U.S. . This year alone, Panda has brought more than 1,600 megawatts of energy produced by natural gas to the national grid. .

Four major U.S. announced that they will file petitions charging that unfairly traded imports from China are circumventing recently imposed antidumping and countervailing duty orders. .

Northern Indiana Public Service Company is considering closing four of its as part of its Integrated Resource Plan. A recommendation on those units will be part of the IRP the utility files with Indiana regulators November 1. .

Industrial Info is pleased to be presenting a focusing on trends in the Global Oil & Gas Industry. The webinar will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). .

