X-Power Corporation Limited Offers LED Tri-Proof Light

(firmenpresse) - X-Power Corporation Limited proudly offered a number of tri-proof light products to choose from. This company is a specialist designer and manufacturer that provides OEM/ODM and solution service that is based on the buyers requisites for LED tri proof lamp & LED linear light for over five years.



The company set up a new manufacturing factory in Shenzhen, China. X-Power Corporation Limited focuses on LED lighting products for international market. The company changed a wide selection of led lighting fixtures to only LED tri-proof light specialized in LED tri-proof light until today.



X-Power Corporation Limited comes with a dynamic group of specialists who are focused on helping their clients to design, develop, manufacture and market LED lights . Their major competence depends on their people. This company is keen to provide a one-stop solution to exceed and meet the most demanding requisites of discerning customers across the world. Their core competence depends in their team, the creative and experienced R and D team including their capability to identify, develop and use top LED technologies and turn them in the most dependable and innovative products is the most economical way through performance improvement, product design optimization as well as cost efficient manufacturing. Take advantage of their know-how & expertise in packing SMD LED & high power LED, they are dedicated to providing their customers with high quality LED lighting products . They take pride in their QA system not just because they are controlling the quality from the start. They develop and create the core of the LED lights, the light source IC, yet also since their rigorous QA team is implementing constant quality control standards in major production processes from the IC packing to finished LED light examination. Their objective is to boost the efficiency of their LED light product series to integrate all probable dimensions and aspects. At X-Power Corporation Limited, they believe that their intuitive and holistic approach to technology provides the advantage to their discerning customer if compared to international LED lighting manufacturers and sellers.





X-Power Corporation Limited markets high quality products to various major markets such as Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. This company is located in Shenzhen, China.



To learn more about X-Power Corporation Limited, please feel free to visit them at http://www.x-power.tw/ . For inquiries, please email them at lillian.gao(at)x-power.tw



