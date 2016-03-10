Everything You Need for Global Success

Taking Your Content Global  with this new slogan and a new public image, Kaleidoscope is your first port of call for creating, managing and distributing content and product information efficiently and in every language. As part of the reorganization of the group, its product and service portfolio has been separated into four main areas. These will in future be presented under the umbrella brand of Kaleidoscope. The group's companies have also moved closer together in physical terms: a single office building in Vienna is now home to all four brands.

(firmenpresse) - United under one roof, customers will now find the company's range of products, services and consultancy divided into four areas: Translation, Translation Software, Terminology, and Content Management. This new structure reflects Kaleidoscope's flexibility and versatility in clearly distinguishable areas. The brand eurocom is responsible for translations, while in the remaining three areas, Kaleidoscope markets software from leading manufacturers such as SDL, SCHEMA, and Acrolinx. These software packages are complemented and enhanced by Kaleidoscope's in-house developments: collaborative web platforms for terminology workflows, quality management, review, and translator queries.



Benefitting from an extensive and intensive consultancy service, customers obtain tailored solutions from Kaleidoscope to bring their content to the world stage. The range of solutions is based on industry-leading standard software, countless national and international projects, and more than 25 years of experience. Kaleidoscope's in-house solutions have already become established on the international market under the brands quickTerm, globalReview, and smartQuery. They have been adopted by a range of global players and medium-sized enterprises as well as agile startups.



eurocom Translation Services remains an independent company. As Austria's market and innovation leader it is responsible for the Kaleidoscope group's translation services. eurocom's portfolio of technical translations ranges from website and software localization, through tenders and marketing translations to terminology management and the complete outsourcing of all multilingual processes.



Kaleidoscope & eurocom  the Right Solution for Everyone



"Customers can now pick and choose the services and products they need to give their content a global competitive edge from Kaleidoscope and eurocom's comprehensive range," explain Managing Directors Klaus Fleischmann and Anita Wilson, emphasizing the one stop shop nature of Kaleidoscope's new model. Services range from advice on which software to buy and how to implement it, to complex in-house installations of content management systems and translation management. Terminology systems, process optimization and advice on best practice, coupled with the complete outsourcing of multilingual projects, meet every conceivable customer requirement.









About Kaleidoscope

Taking Your Content Global - with Kaleidoscope your product will speak every language! The combination of decades of expertise, our software solutions developed in-house, and select software from market-leading technology partners has been making this a reality since 1996. Coupled with the full-service approach from eurocom, Austria's largest and most innovative translation agency, Kaleidoscope offers a unique and unrivalled synergy of language and technology.



Comments on this PressRelease