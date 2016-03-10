Visit CERATIZIT at EuroBLECH 2016 and take part in our raffle!

From 25 to 29 October this year, Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT is presenting its comprehensive product portfolio at EuroBLECH 2016 at stand D103 in hall 27 in Hannover.

(firmenpresse) - The 24th International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibition, EuroBLECH is expecting this year some 1,600 exhibitors from 40 countries presenting their cutting-edge technologies to a worldwide audience.



Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT  our 3 strengths



We are pleased to present our 3 strengths:



-More economic efficiency with our corrosion-free CF carbide grades for maximum tool life in the tool and die industry (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/list/?category=7) and with three product lines for economical water-jet cutting

-More technical expertise with top-class product quality, precision and performance

-More safety and reliability with our extended stock range guaranteeing fast and flexible delivery, for example via our E-TECHSTORE, as well as with the fast production of customised blanks for the cold forming (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/list/detail/?product=4)



CERATIZIT raffle  3 strengths, 3 winnings



Join us at our stand and take part in our raffle. Try your luck and win one of the valuable prizes: a trolley scooter, hoverboard or driver safety training!



We are looking forward to meeting you!







For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The family owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts and rods. The CERATIZIT GROUP is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.





