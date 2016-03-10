Jogging Machine VS Outdoor Running, Which Is more enjoyable

When it comes to weight loss, the usual thing that many people do is going to the gym and using a jogging machine.

Outdoor running is actually a great option between these two.



Runtopia wants to encourage you to put on your shoes, wear your favorite sports attire and start running outdoors. The website would like to make everyone understand the benefit of outdoor running and why it is better than using a jogging machine.



According to Runtopia , outdoor running is much more enjoyable compared to running within the four corners of a room. Running outside means people can go and run together with their loved ones or friends at the same time and be in a place where there is fresh and invigorating air that will keep them going. Running outdoors can be much more enjoyable since people can reach places where they can have some time to enjoy after their workout sessions and that the environment will motivate them to work harder to achieve better results in the long run. Runners can be more motivated when they use Runtopia when they run. Runtopia is the newest cool running app that can be used as a GPS tracking tool that gives details which will then encourage the users to keep going. This mobile app shows the distance reached by the runners, the duration, their pace and the amount of calories they burned. The general rule in running is that the longer distance has reached, the more calories are burned. Runtopia is here to make these things possible. This mobile app also introduces a community of runners and fitness enthusiasts who would like to share their experiences, their knowledge and to become inspirations for others to work harder so they can achieve the same results.





Runtopia is available for iOS and Android devices. Those who want to use this app may visit Google Play and App Store to download and install this app.



To know more, please visit http://www.runtopia.net . For inquiries, please contact James through email at support(at)runtopia.net



