UPDATE - XebiaLabs Top-Ranked in Strategy Category in Latest Application Release Automation Report by Independent Research Firm

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- , a recognized leader in DevOps and Continuous Delivery software tools, today announced it has been ranked highest in the category of strategy and named a 'Strong Performer' in the newly released report, "The Forrester Wave: Application Release Automation, Q3 2016," by Amy DeMartine and Robert Stroud.

Application Release Automation has become a must-have tool for enterprise IT teams to deliver better software faster and with less risk. According to the report, "Automating the release of applications is a key pain point for I&O organizations today. ARA tools remove errors from manual processes by standardizing and automating the movement of applications between environments and thus are the critical final step in the delivery pipeline of applications to improve customer experiences."

As the only DevOps vendor focused one-hundred percent on Continuous Delivery, XebiaLabs provides the complete software delivery intelligence and automation platform enterprises need to successfully compete in a software-driven world. Purpose-built for enterprises, XebiaLabs' ARA solution provides visibility across the release pipeline, unifies the software delivery tool chain, and ensures the control, compliance and security large organizations need to deliver software reliably and continuously.

"We're excited to be top-ranked in the strategy category of the report. We believe that this is a tremendous recognition of the unique strengths of our platform and our strategic focus on the needs of enterprises moving towards Continuous Delivery," said Derek Langone, CEO, XebiaLabs. "It's extremely rewarding to see how our products help businesses around the world direct their energy exactly where it's most needed -- on delivering the best experience possible to their customers quickly and realizing high value from their applications."

To view and download a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave Application Release Automation Q3, 2016 report, visit .

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases. For more information, please visit .

