Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2016

Analyst Conference Call - 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, November 4, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 3, 2016. Information related to Interfor's third quarter financial results will be available at .

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, November 4, 2016. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-866-233-4795

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-888-203-1112, Passcode 3632006 and it will be available until December 4, 2016.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit the website at .

Contacts:
Interfor Corporation
John A. Horning
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6829



http://www.interfor.com



Date: 10/03/2016 - 12:00
