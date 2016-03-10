Interfor Appoints Gillian L. Platt to Its Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gillian L. Platt of Kelowna, BC to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Platt has over 30 years of broad-based, global executive leadership experience spanning a variety of industries, sectors and roles with a focus on human resources management, executive compensation, talent development and strategy.
Most recently, Ms. Platt served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Finning International Inc., where she was responsible for human resources and communications globally. Prior to her time with Finning, Ms. Platt held senior roles with Aviva plc, Hudson's Bay Company and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.
The appointment of Ms. Platt brings the number of directors from nine to ten and was made as part of the Company's Board succession plan.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit the website at .
