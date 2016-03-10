Cloudwick Launching First-of-a-Kind Cybersecurity Platform Solution

Cloudwick Data Analytics Platform (CDAP) - The Enterprise Data Hub for Cybersecurity

(firmenpresse) - NEWARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Cloudwick, the leading open source services and solutions provider, today launched its for Cybersecurity advanced analytics and machine learning.

Built on Intel Xeon technology and Cloudera's industry-leading Hadoop distribution Enterprise, CDAP provides a turnkey cybersecurity data hub platform that provides new cybersecurity capabilities from leading advanced analytic vendors like , and , and open source machine learning projects like , and it enhances and extends the capabilities of SIEMs, IDS, IPS, Snort and other traditional tools.

CDAP is a managed cybersecurity data hub platform that ingests and stores trillions of events from PCAP, Netflow, Proxy, IDS/IPS logs, syslog and firewall logs for advanced cybersecurity. CDAP is the first big data cybersecurity platform to provide complete threat visibility, replay and analysis for the Security Operations Center (SOC) analyst, forensic analyst and data scientist. CDAP is offered as both a managed data center and cloud data hub for cybersecurity.

"Today's cybersecurity solutions lack the capabilities required to provide complete cyber threat visibility, data democratization for IDS, IPS, SIEM and advanced analytics due to ingestion, compute and storage limitations," said Mani Chhabra, Cloudwick CEO. "CDAP modernizes enterprise and service provider cybersecurity and provides a new level for threat detection and prevention."

Components of CDAP include the following:

CDAP Data Agent (CDA) collects logs, alerts and events from SIEMs, PCAP, Netflow, Firewalls, IDS, IPS, Active Directory and other data sources at wirespeed.

CDAP Data Ingestion and Data Catalog (CDI/CDC), which ingests and catalogs packets, alerts, logs and netflows making it extensible for data scientists and SOC analysts.

CDAP Data Hub (CDH) is the secure data hub that processes and stores petabytes of data for data scientists and SOC analysts to perform advanced analytics.

CDAP SOC Connector (CSC) provides a connector layer for integrating traditional tools like Wireshark, Snort, IDS, IPS and SIEMS with CDAP for data replay, faster correlation and complete threat visibility and analytics.

CDAP Data Science (CDS), provides the data scientist and advanced analytic vendors with secure and auditable access to CDAP for running machine learning and advanced analytics.

"CDAP is a powerful new cybersecurity data hub platform that removes the complexity of data ingestion at scale while democratizing cybersecurity data for advanced analytics powered by Cybraics," said Marvin Wheeler, Cybraics President. "Partnering with Cloudwick provides Cybraics with a leading cybersecurity data hub platform to deliver its Analytics-as-a-Service to the enterprise and service provider segments."

"Cybersecurity is a board level concern for today's connected enterprise," said Sam Heywood, Director of Cybersecurity Strategy, Cloudera. "By building on Cloudera's platform, Cloudwick's CDAP brings critical Apache technologies like Hadoop and Spark, and the extensive machine learning and data science capabilities found in the Apache community, to the fight against cybercrime."

"For organizations that need tailored data security, Dataiku DSS and CDAP enable teams to build their own," said Florian Douetteau, CEO and co-founder of Dataiku. "There are specific environments, such as healthcare and financial, in which a custom security solution is required, whether for compliance or procedural reasons. CDAP simplifies cybersecurity and enables organizations to develop their own solution. Dataiku is proud to partner with Cloudwick to provide businesses flexibility in this way."

"We are deeply focused on creating data products that drive business transformation," said Sri Ambati, H2O CEO. "With Global 1000 companies especially in financial services, the need to boost security and predict threats is imperative. Together, H2O and CDAP will be a powerful security force for enterprises."

The cyber security market is estimated to grow from USD 122.45 Billion in 2016 to USD 202.36 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% (). In an article in Investor's Business Daily (, by Allison Gatlin, June 10, 2016), Rob Owens of Pacific Crest Securities said companies aren't spending enough on security, and he estimated annual IT spending near $1 trillion and cybersecurity spending at $25 billion to $30 billion.

Learn more at and download the CDAP data sheet .

Cloudwick is the leading provider of bimodal digital business services and solutions to the Global 1000. Its offering, Cloudwick One®, includes solutions such as business intelligence modernization, data science, big data pilot-to-production, cybersecurity, IoT and mobile application development, cloud, data pipeline and more, enabling data-driven enterprises like 3M, Bank of America, Comcast, Home Depot, Intuit, JP Morgan, NetApp, Target, Visa, and Walmart to gain competitive advantage from open source, big data, cloud and advanced analytics.

Cloudwick is a registered trademark. Apache, Apache Hadoop, and Hadoop are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

