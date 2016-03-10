ViZn's New 20 Year Warranty and 95% Power Guarantee Sets the Bar for Stationary Energy Storage

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- , Inc. (ViZn), a leading provider of non-toxic energy storage systems, announced today that it is offering an optional 95 percent power guarantee on their large scale for up to 20 years. This guarantee will be available to supplement ViZn's best-in-class comprehensive warranty which is offered in multiple durations up to 20 years, twice the industry average. The guarantee is straightforward, simple, and is independent of battery duty cycle or energy throughput.

"Lithium-ion battery life and their limited warranties have been one of the limiting factors for the widespread adoption of energy storage," said Ron Van Dell, CEO of ViZn Energy Systems. "Our flow batteries have been thoroughly evaluated by Black and Veatch for longevity and performance over a long system life. The system's long term warranty and ability to deliver 95 percent of the rated power for 20 years will give utilities, developers, and banks confidence that their energy storage is engineered to last as long as the infrastructure or generation system it is typically coupled with. We hope to bring simplicity, consistency and project lifetime-based warranties to customers, which have been encumbered by partial-coverage warranties."

ViZn's unprecedented guarantee is made possible because, unlike lithium-ion batteries, their flow batteries avoid traditional wear out mechanisms that can degrade battery power and capacity over time. Contrast this with other stationary storage systems that are frequently oversized up to 40 percent to account for anticipated degradation or wear-out and have life-limiting dependencies due to temperature variations, discharge power amounts, and discharge cycles. In economic terms, developers, installers, and integrators can count on a ViZn Energy to provide unmatched project ROI as it delivers high power services and high energy capacity for the life of their system. There is no longer a need to account for added costs such as cell replacement, out-of-coverage O&M, and reduced performance typically experienced with today's lithium-ion battery systems.

ViZn's flow batteries are manufactured by Jabil's ISO 9001-certified production team in Florida and the technology utilizes a non-toxic, low-cost that makes sighting and permitting relatively painless and time efficient. Unlike lithium-ion battery systems, ViZn's versatile flow batteries are capable of performing both and applications, which allows our customers to incorporate multiple value streams and realize more favorable project ROI than other energy storage technologies. ViZn is currently building the largest flow battery in North America and is on track to be the largest global producer of flow batteries by the end of 2016.

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc. is comprised of a visionary team of scientists, engineers and business leaders who are passionate about creating and commercializing a revolutionary energy storage solution for the , and -scale markets. Founded in 2009 and based on eight previous years of research, ViZn is commercializing highly scalable energy storage systems, ranging from tens of kilowatts to mega-watt storage. The ViZn solution is safe, reliable, cost effective, and scalable to meet the needs of today's ever-changing energy landscape. For more information, visit:

