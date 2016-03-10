Redhawk Announces Results of AGM

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Redhawk Resources, Inc. ("Redhawk" or the "Company") (TSX: RDK)(FRANKFURT: QF7) announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, September 30, 2016 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put before the Meeting, including the re-election of all five incumbent director nominees as follows:

Shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

A total of 92,329,221 Redhawk shares were voted, representing 58.55% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About Redhawk

Redhawk is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with a new focus on the advancement of copper/cobalt projects in Africa and as well as the continued advancement of the Copper Creek copper-molybdenum project in San Manuel, Arizona, through a joint venture with Anglo American. The copper/cobalt project in Zambia which the Company has an interest in through the Option Agreement with Copperzone Resources Ltd. consists of approximately 779 km2 of prospective copper/cobalt property. The advanced Copper Creek Arizona property consists of approximately 75 km2 of contiguous patented and unpatented mining claims and state prospecting permits, located about 70 miles northeast of Tucson, Arizona. The Company's efforts in Africa are independent of the joint venture with Anglo American.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

J. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman

Contacts:

J. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman

604-633-5088

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 498324

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Redhawk Resources, Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, CANADA





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease