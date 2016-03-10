Northern Superior Appoints Jeannine Webb, Chief Financial Officer

(firmenpresse) - SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The Board of Directors of Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SUP) have appointed Jeannine Webb as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This appointment follows the departure of Meri Verli who has chosen to move onto other opportunities. Northern Superior would like to thank Ms. Verli for her work with the Company.

Ms. Webb is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) with over 25 years of extensive financial experience in the resources industry. In addition to her new role with Northern Superior, Ms. Webb serves as Chief Financial Officer of several other mining companies and is also a Director of China Minerals Mining Corporation.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior commented: "We are extremely pleased to have Ms. Webb join our management team. The knowledge and experience gained from her extensive involvement with the mineral exploration industry will be invaluable, complimenting Northern Superior's management team and assisting to favorably position the Company to take advantage of the improving commodity markets."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:



Thomas F. Morris, PGeo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

(705) 525-0992

(705) 525-7701 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.nsuperior.com



PressRelease by

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 498325

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Stadt: SUDBURY, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease