Breathtec BioMedical Presents Point-of-Care Strategy at International Breath Research Conference

Annual IABR Conference in Zurich, Switzerland a Strategic Success as Company Affirms Global Need for Early Identification of Disease by Portable Breath Analysis Device

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- . (CSE: BTH.CN) (CNSX: BTH) (CSE: BTH) (FRANKFURT: BTI) (OTCQB: BTHCF) (the "" or ""), a medical diagnostics company focused on developing, in-licensing and commercializing proprietary, innovative and best-in-class breath analysis devices for the early detection of infectious and life threatening diseases is pleased to report that the Company's previously announced participation and sponsorship was a notable success.

Breathtec's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Costanzo traveled to the annual event held in Zurich, Switzerland where he gave a well-received presentation on FAIMS technology and was asked to chair a session on detection of chemical exposure which can be measured from breath sampling. A copy of Dr. Costanzo's presentation, "Developing a Point-of-Care Device for Breath Analysis Utilizing FAIMS and FAIMS/MS," can be found here: .

"As previously reported, Breathtec anticipates completion of a prototype of the FAIMS device in Q3-Q4 of 2016 and will work alongside our partner to advance the technology towards the clinic. We are pleased with the progress our team has made so far and are encouraged by the early data we are seeing," said Dr. Michael Costanzo, CTO of Breathtec. "The clinical benefit of a portable screening device has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from our peers and practitioners in the health care community."

The IABR conference is attended by global experts in the field of breath analysis. Many presentations demonstrated a need for a portable device that can detect specific molecular compounds in the breath, which is the goal of Breathtec's FAIMS device currently under development. Other applications identified at the conference point to the value of sensor array technology such as Breathtec's licensed NA-NOSE technology for detection of complex breath prints in diverse processes such as metabolism and infection.

Company CEO, Guy LaTorre comments, "The information we gleaned from this important conference affirms there is significant scientific and commercial interest for portable breath analysis solutions worldwide. The ability to identify disease biomarkers in the breath of patients suffering from diseases such as TB, pneumonia, cancers or diabetes points directly to the need for low cost Point-of-Care devices that recognize disease potential quickly and simply. Conference attendees indicated that along with creating a new way of diagnosing disease at an early stage, the resulting impact of early detection implies a decreased need for costly and invasive medical procedures. The resulting outcomes could immensely benefit patients and health care providers alike, and internal market studies increasingly show that commercial interest for portable breath analysis devices indicate a potentially global high-growth marketplace."

