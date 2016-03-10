Cineplex Inc. Announces Completion of Tricorp Amusements Inc. Acquisition

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX) ("Cineplex") today announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Tricorp Amusements Inc. ("Tricorp").

"Today is an exciting day for Cineplex, Cineplex Starburst Inc. ("CSI") and Tricorp as we expand and grow the business to become one of the leading distributors and operators of amusement and gaming equipment in North America," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex Entertainment.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CSI has 20 offices across Canada and the United States operating as Cineplex Starburst, Brady Starburst, Premier Amusements and Playdium. Tricorp strengthens CSI's already strong US market position by adding nearly 100 employees covering over 20 states from five regional distribution centres across the eastern seaboard.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 164 theatres with 1,678 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at Cineplex.com.

Contacts:



Investor Relations Contact:

Pat Marshall

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

416-323-6648





Media Relations Contact:

Sarah Van Lange

Director, Communications

647-287-9582





More information:

http://www.cineplex.com/



PressRelease by

Cineplex Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 498329

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cineplex Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease