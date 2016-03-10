Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp.: Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp. ("Mooncor" and the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MOO) said today that it is not aware of any material event that would cause today's unusual trading volume.

The Corporation would also like to provide a corporate update. Mooncor's wholly owned subsidiary, Primary Petroleum Company USA, Inc., has been approached back in November of 2015, by an arm's length party from the United States pertaining to the Corporation's property in Montana. The interested party has expressed interest in acquiring a licensing agreement for the Corporation's 3D Seismic covering 125 sections over parts of the Montana property. This is a lengthy process and there can be no assurance that any agreement will be reached. The 3D Seismic was the largest seismic ever conducted in the State of Montana at the time. As per our acquisition announcement made Jan 29, 2015 The Corporation currently has approximately 320 sections, representing net acres of 219,000, in the Pondera and Teton Counties in Northwestern Montana USA.

Business of Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp.

Mooncor is a junior oil and gas exploration company. Mooncor holds interests in lands in the Pondera and Teton Counties in Northwestern Montana, the Muskwa/Duvernay liquids rich shale gas area in Hamburg, Alberta, and in southwest Ontario where the focus has been on conventional oil and gas opportunities.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including Mooncor conducting extended production tests on two suspended wells by September 31, 2015, or at all. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Mooncor believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Mooncor disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

