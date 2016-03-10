KALEAO Launches Revolutionary True Converged Infrastructure

(firmenpresse) - KALEAO introduces KMAX, compute, storage and networking in an integrated platform that promises a real breakthrough for IT infrastructure



Charlotte, NC and Cambridge, UK - October 3, 2016 - KALEAO, an intellectual property and server solutions company, announced today the availability of its groundbreaking hyperconverged platform, KMAX. KMAX is capable of achieving results that mark a significant milestone in the simplification and reduction of the cost for IT infrastructure.



In todays era of digitally-powered innovation, service providers and IT organizations face the constant challenge of delivering ever increasing IT services seamlessly, with simplified operations and web scale applications retaining security and leveraging innovation, all while needing to control costs.



KALEAO provides an answer to these challenges by introducing the first true converged compute, storage, and networking platform for enterprises and cloud computing  KMAX. KALEAOs technology dynamically defines physicalized computing resources and assigns them directly to virtual machines and applications, without unnecessary software layers. An ultra-efficient lightweight hypervisor called a microvisor works seamlessly with hardware to orchestrate global pools of software defined and hardware-accelerated resources. KMAX removes the performance overhead that is typical when layering applications over a virtualized, hyperconverged platform running on commodity hardware, while enabling appliance simplicity and the flexibility of a software-defined solution. Leveraging this advanced technology and the cost advantages of ARM 64-bit hardware, KMAX is capable of achieving significant improvements in energy efficiency, density and scalability.



"KALEAO is introducing an interesting and anticipated approach to hyperconverged computing at a time of explosive growth in the market," said David Floyer, CTO & Co-founder at Wikibon. Their KMAX solution deploys ARM 64-bit processors and all-flash storage, which enables higher performance densities and energy savings. Wikibon will be following the adoption of the KMAX architecture closely to see what disruptions it brings to the HC space.





Capabilities of KMAX Platform

KALEAO brought together technologies in the KMAX platform following the design principles of low power consumption, data locality, high density and high performance. The result is a significant gain for customers in terms of:



 Performance density: 1536 CPU cores, 370 TB of all flash storage and 960Gb/s in 3U rackspace - to offer up to 10 times the performance density than todays typical hyperconverged offerings, blades and rackmount solutions.

 Energy efficiency: less then 15W for each 8-core server with 10Gb/s I/O, providing over four time the performance per unit of energy spent.

 Cost reduction: KMAX further reduces an organization cost of ownership by over 3 times by allowing the adoption of web scale, flexible and manageable infrastructure, paving the way for enterprises to obtain a more efficient and agile IT management that translates into bottom line savings.



KMAX is available in two editions: a Server Edition, which comes with KALEAO hardware and essential software for an open, tightly converged platform, or the Appliance Edition, built on the KMAX server with full true hyperconverged functionality in an integrated, turn-key, appliance-based solution.



KMAX will be available via an Early Adopter Program beginning in October 2016 with full commercial availability in January 2017.



KALEAOs KMAX will be on display at IP Expo Europe, at Excel London, October 5 and 6 at booth L20.



We are very happy about what we have achieved with KMAX, said Giampietro Tecchiolli, CEO, KALEAO. KALEAO has succeeded in creating and leveraging innovative technologies, making them transparent and usable with KMAX, a platform that will help IT leaders achieve more operational efficiency, to provide better service and lower TCO. We are looking forward to the next few months as KMAX delivers its unique value across the server and the hyperconverged markets.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/KALEAO-Launches-Revolutionary-True-Converged-Infrastructure



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

KALEAO is spearheading the new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. Its flagship product, KMAX, offers true converged infrastructure in an extremely compact, scalable and low power platform. KMAX provides all of the benefits of hyperconvergence with advanced software defined hardware and integrated appliance level web-scale application delivery and management platform. KMAX delivers more for less, enabling the effortless deployment and management of the services required across the cloud and modern business. Find out more about KMAX and KALEAO at www.kaleao.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

(410) 658-8246

joanne(at)smartconnectionspr.com

Date: 10/03/2016 - 15:55

Language: English

News-ID 498371

Character count: 4303

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease