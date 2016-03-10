RapidFire Tools' Vice President of Sales Mark Winter Named to CRN's "100 People You Don't Know But Should" List

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- RapidFire Tools Inc., the world leader in non-invasive , announced that its Vice President of Sales Mark Winter has been named to CRN magazine's 100 People You Don't Know But Should list for 2016. The list recognizes executives from the industry's top vendors and distributors who make significant ongoing contributions to the IT channel behind-the-scenes. These winners, according to CRN's parent company The Channel Company, "work tirelessly to create, promote and manage programs and policies that support and advance the IT channel." Winners are selected by the CRN editorial team based on feedback from solution providers and industry executives in the field, in order to acknowledge these crucial but previously unsung personnel.

Mark Winter is a fixture in the IT trade show/managed services event circuit, having attended well over 100 trade events in the past three and a half years. He conducts more than 20 live presentations and webinar sessions per year, working with hundreds of MSPs on an ongoing basis. Mark brings two decades of diverse experience to his vocation in the IT channel, spanning areas such as business development, sales, management, marketing and engineering.

"Mark Winter is an interminable evangelist when it comes to informing managed service providers about the benefits of network assessments," said , CEO and president at RapidFire Tools. "Through a vigorous channel training schedule, he has offered a wealth of knowledge on complicated issues including HIPAA compliance, PCI compliance, cyber security and disaster recovery, and has taken a hands-on role in supporting solution providers in developing their business through use of efficient tools. We're proud but not surprised to see him recognized by CRN."

"The industry is full of people whose diligent efforts do not often receive widespread media attention. These personnel truly help to support the entire industry and make it the thriving, smoothly functioning ecosystem that it is," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are pleased to shine a spotlight on these individuals with CRN's 2016 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should list and to honor their important work, which quietly underpins the infrastructure of the IT channel and allows the community to advance as a whole."

The 2016 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should will be appear in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at .

Network Detective is the number one non-invasive IT assessment tool, used by thousands of service providers around the world. Unlike other solutions, Network Detective includes a series of IT assessment and compliance modules that acquire a vast amount of network data -- including assets, users, configurations, and vulnerabilities -- all without installing any software, probes, or agents. Once the scans are complete, the service provider can run the encrypted file through the Network Detective proprietary data analyzer and then select from dozens of powerful reports to generate.

RapidFire Tools Inc. was founded in June of 2010 by IT entrepreneur Michael Mittel. The company's mission is to develop and sell innovative and powerful, award-winning IT solutions with clear value propositions that help service providers, resellers, and MSPs uncover new business, expand their practice areas, and run their operations more successfully; and also to support the reporting needs of IT pros working within end-user organizations.

RapidFire Tools, Inc.



tel:+1-267-639-9213





More information:

http://www.rapidfiretools.com



PressRelease by

RapidFire Tools

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 13:41

Language: English

News-ID 498373

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RapidFire Tools

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease