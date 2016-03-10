Kickstarter Announces Launch in Singapore and Hong Kong, Its First Asian Markets

Those who want to start projects in Hong Kong and Singapore will be pleased to know that Kickstarter is going to operate in these Asian markets.

Also, the launch will allow entrepreneurs in both of these nations to access funds from investors worldwide, via Hong Kong and Singapore currencies. Crowdfunding via Kickstarter is a hot trend and it used to be available in only eighteen markets, including America and the United Kingdom. Now, those who wish to operate companies in Singapore and Hong Kong will have the chance to drum up cash in their own currencies, from people all over the globe.



If you're interested in making the most of a new venture and you do want to access startup funds in Hong Kong or Singapore dollars, you should know that things will be easier now. It will be possible to set up a Kickstarter account which has plenty of potential. In the past, the process of finding investors was harder, so this new development is definitely something to be happy about. For example, in the past, if you wanted to raise money in Singapore or Hong Kong, you would have needed an account with a financial institution, a credit card for one of the nations in question and a legal presence. Now, the rules are different and this will give you a lot more leeway in terms of how you collect money.



This is Good News for Asian Entrepreneurs



The beauty of the Kickstarter system is that backers pledge funds for ventures. However, they need to pay only if the target of funding for the venture is achieved. Great projects which people believe in tend to rack up funds quickly and hit their targets. So, using Kickstarter is also a good way to gauge demand for particular ventures. It's market research and a funding drive at the same time.





The launch just happened and Singapore and Hong Kong entrepreneurs are already moving forward and using the Kickstarter interface in order to achieve their funding goals.



Learn More About Kickstarter



The best way to learn more about Kickstarter is to visit the official Kickstarter website today. You'll find that it offers tons of facts and success stories. It's easy to learn about the entire Kickstarter system at this website. Once you've gotten the facts, you'll be ready to decide whether or not Kickstarter is right for you. It's definitely a great way to raise funds. However, you should have a business plan in place and a good or service that you are able to promote on the site. People who may invest will want to know a lot about your company and what a specific product or service has to offer.



