Make a World of Difference on Halloween

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- (Family Features) This year, Halloween will bring tricks and treats, and teachable moments, too, thanks to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. Under the guidance of teachers across the nation, thousands of students can learn positive global citizenship values and be empowered to make a difference.

On Halloween, equipped with the knowledge that they can make the world a better place for children, kids can go door-to-door with the iconic orange UNICEF boxes to collect donations that add up to lifesaving change for vulnerable children.

In order to bring the program to classrooms and help educators engage their students, a series of lesson plans were developed on topics like child rights, survival and development. The resources, which include readings, photos, videos, music, maps and games, introduce students to issues affecting the health and well-being of kids around the world, including clean water and sanitation, nutrition and education.

Since 1950, the campaign has raised more than $175 million to help UNICEF provide children with medicine, nutrition, clean water, emergency relief and education.

In addition to the traditional door-to-door activities, a series of partners and supporters, including HSNi Cares, Key Club International and American Airlines, are also making it easy to participate this year.

This September and October, all HSNi brands, including Ballard Designs, Chasing Fireflies, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, HSN, Improvements and TravelSmith, will encourage their customers to make a donation to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to help save and improve the lives of children around the world. During this time, HSN will match all donations to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF made on the HSN Card up to $100,000. Exclusively on HSN and HSN.com, customers can purchase the "HSN Cares Designer Quilt." For each quilt sold on HSN, the company will donate $15 to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. HSN will also feature and sell a range of customer favorites in the HSN Cares U.S. Fund for UNICEF Collection, donating $5 for each product sold in this collection to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

Key Club International will participate in Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF by raising funds for The Eliminate Project, which seeks to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus, a deadly disease that claims the lives of thousands of babies and mothers each year. Key Club International, a student-led service leadership program of Kiwanis International, is the oldest and largest service program for high school students. For more information, visit or .

American Airlines will support Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF through UNICEF's Change for Good program, which converts customers' donations of foreign and domestic coins into lifesaving services for the world's most vulnerable children. From Oct. 17-31, American Airlines employee flight attendant volunteers will make a Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF-themed announcement and collect donations from customers on select international flights.

To learn more about the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign, visit .

