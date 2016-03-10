Alset Provides Update

(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that it has received documentation from its Mexican legal advisors that two of the concessions held under the Company's option agreement, as they are currently registered, may require a considerable amount of annual work expenditures. Such expenditures are required to be completed in order to maintain them in good standing under Mexican Mining Law relative to the others in the portfolio. While it is not uncommon for significant exploration costs to be expended in order to keep large mineral/mining holdings in good standing with mining authorities around the world, the initial estimates for the Mexican concessions appear excessive and are currently estimated at approximately $1.8 million annually. After receiving these initial estimates, the Company immediately consulted with its Mexican advisors and is confident that these costs can be substantially lowered to more reasonable and manageable amounts moving forward. The Company is expeditiously working on these measures and will update shareholders accordingly.

As a result of these new challenges, Mr. Tim Oliver, recently appointed Company President, CEO and Director, has elected to resign from all duties related to the Company. Stephen Stares, past President and CEO will assume all of Mr. Oliver's duties and stated "It is unfortunate that Tim has decided to leave the Company under these circumstances as we still believe these assets have considerable merit and are worth advancing. Our team is confident that it will find solutions to alleviate these assessment constraints moving forward as we continue to advance these assets and evaluate their continually evolving potential. We wish Tim well in the future and thank him for his contributions."

About Alset Energy

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alset Energy Corp.,

Stephen Stares, President

