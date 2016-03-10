Net Insight AB: Invitation to Capital Market Day

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and
resource scheduling, has the pleasure to invite institutional investors,
trustees, analysts and media to participate in our Capital Market Day on
November 22, at our headquarters in Stockholm.
The purpose of the Capital Market Day is to give insight into the industry that
Net Insight acts within as well as strategy, operations and financial
development of the company.
Presentations will be given by Fredrik Tumegård, CEO, along with other members
of senior management. Some of our innovative solutions will be demonstrated in
areas such as Live OTT and Customer Provisioned Networks.
Breakfast will be served from 8.30 CET and the agenda starts at 9.00 CET and
ends with lunch at 12.30 CET.
Please register by November 16 at
http://investors.netinsight.net/events/capital-market-day/.
Location: Net Insight headquarters, Västberga Allé 9, Stockholm.
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Bergström, CFO, thomas.bergstrom(at)netinsight.net or Anna Karin Verneholt,
vp strategy, marketing and communications, anna.karin.verneholt(at)netinsight.net
About Net Insight
Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.
Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.
More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight
is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit netinsight.net
Invitation to Capital Market Day:
http://hugin.info/130084/R/2046296/764657.pdf
