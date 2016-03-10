Net Insight AB: Invitation to Capital Market Day

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and

resource scheduling, has the pleasure to invite institutional investors,

trustees, analysts and media to participate in our Capital Market Day on

November 22, at our headquarters in Stockholm.



The purpose of the Capital Market Day is to give insight into the industry that

Net Insight acts within as well as strategy, operations and financial

development of the company.



Presentations will be given by Fredrik Tumegård, CEO, along with other members

of senior management. Some of our innovative solutions will be demonstrated in

areas such as Live OTT and Customer Provisioned Networks.



Breakfast will be served from 8.30 CET and the agenda starts at 9.00 CET and

ends with lunch at 12.30 CET.



Please register by November 16 at

http://investors.netinsight.net/events/capital-market-day/.



Location: Net Insight headquarters, Västberga Allé 9, Stockholm.



For further information, please contact:



Thomas Bergström, CFO, thomas.bergstrom(at)netinsight.net or Anna Karin Verneholt,

vp strategy, marketing and communications, anna.karin.verneholt(at)netinsight.net



About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for

anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the



entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight

is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net

















Invitation to Capital Market Day:

http://hugin.info/130084/R/2046296/764657.pdf







