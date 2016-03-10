Endeavour Mining appoints two new independent non-executive directors

George Town, October 3, 2016 - The Board of Directors of Endeavour Mining

Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of

Livia Mahler and Olivier Colom as independent non-executive directors, effective

October 1, 2016.



Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "We are

delighted to be able to welcome Livia and Olivier as independent non-executive

directors. They will bring invaluable experience in corporate governance,

finance, African diplomatic relations and international affairs that will

greatly assist our Board, and I look forward to working with them."



Ms Mahler has significant experience in corporate governance having sat on a

number of Audit and Compensation committees. Ms. Mahler is currently an

independent director and Chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the

Audit Committee at Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) and is President and Chief Executive

Officer of Computational Geosciences Inc. Computational Geosciences provides

geophysical data processing services to the mining and oil & gas industries.

Ms. Mahler previously served on the Audit and Compensation committees of

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

(NYSE/TSX:TRQ) and DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. (TSX.V:DSF). Ms. Mahler's background

also includes 20 years of venture capital experience where she invested in

technology companies and was widely recognized for her strategic insights into

the Canadian venture industry. Ms. Mahler received a Bachelor of Science degree

from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA from the University of

British Columbia.





Mr Colom is a former French diplomat and diplomatic adviser to President Nicolas

Sarkozy, with extensive experience of African affairs. At the French Foreign

Office, he helped to reform France's development aid programme before

specialising in European Union affairs, notably economic, financial, budgetary

and agricultural affairs. After serving as a diplomat in Oslo and London, where

he was seconded to the office of UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2005-2006, he

joined the French President's staff at the Elysée Palace in 2007. In his role as

diplomatic advisor and deputy "Sherpa" to President Nicolas Sarkozy, he was

responsible for international economic matters, climate change negotiations,

development aid and global governance reform, as well as preparations for

international summits including the G20, G8, United Nations and French-speaking

nations. From 2013 to 2016, he was a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Group's

Executive Committee, holding first the position of international adviser and

then of Secretary General. Olivier Colom is currently the chairman of OC

Advisory. He is a graduate of the National School of Administration and the

Institute of Political Studies in Paris, and holds a degree in General Public

Law (Sorbonne) and a master degree in International Law from Paris X University.



Endeavour's Board will now be composed of eight members, including Chairman

Michael E. Beckett, Ian Cockerill, Ian Henderson, Livia Mahler, Wayne McManus,

Olivier Colom and Naguib Sawiris as Non-executive Directors, and Sébastien de

Montessus as Executive Director and CEO.













About Endeavour Mining Corporation



Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on

developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African

region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track

record.



Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation

gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity),

Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2016, it expects to

produce between 575koz and 610koz at an AISC of US$870 to US$920/oz. Endeavour

is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to

commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an

average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-

year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé project is

expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average

AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives

to +10 years.





This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not

limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating

performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and

amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future

capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,

these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and

"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best

estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent

Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further

information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.





