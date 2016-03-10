Endeavour Mining appoints two new independent non-executive directors

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Endeavour appoints two new independent non-executive directors
George Town, October 3, 2016 - The Board of Directors of Endeavour Mining
Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of
Livia Mahler and Olivier Colom as independent non-executive directors, effective
October 1, 2016.
Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "We are
delighted to be able to welcome Livia and Olivier as independent non-executive
directors. They will bring invaluable experience in corporate governance,
finance, African diplomatic relations and international affairs that will
greatly assist our Board, and I look forward to working with them."
Ms Mahler has significant experience in corporate governance having sat on a
number of Audit and Compensation committees. Ms. Mahler is currently an
independent director and Chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the
Audit Committee at Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) and is President and Chief Executive
Officer of Computational Geosciences Inc. Computational Geosciences provides
geophysical data processing services to the mining and oil & gas industries.
Ms. Mahler previously served on the Audit and Compensation committees of
Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
(NYSE/TSX:TRQ) and DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. (TSX.V:DSF). Ms. Mahler's background
also includes 20 years of venture capital experience where she invested in
technology companies and was widely recognized for her strategic insights into
the Canadian venture industry. Ms. Mahler received a Bachelor of Science degree
from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA from the University of
British Columbia.
Mr Colom is a former French diplomat and diplomatic adviser to President Nicolas
Sarkozy, with extensive experience of African affairs. At the French Foreign
Office, he helped to reform France's development aid programme before
specialising in European Union affairs, notably economic, financial, budgetary
and agricultural affairs. After serving as a diplomat in Oslo and London, where
he was seconded to the office of UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2005-2006, he
joined the French President's staff at the Elysée Palace in 2007. In his role as
diplomatic advisor and deputy "Sherpa" to President Nicolas Sarkozy, he was
responsible for international economic matters, climate change negotiations,
development aid and global governance reform, as well as preparations for
international summits including the G20, G8, United Nations and French-speaking
nations. From 2013 to 2016, he was a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Group's
Executive Committee, holding first the position of international adviser and
then of Secretary General. Olivier Colom is currently the chairman of OC
Advisory. He is a graduate of the National School of Administration and the
Institute of Political Studies in Paris, and holds a degree in General Public
Law (Sorbonne) and a master degree in International Law from Paris X University.
Endeavour's Board will now be composed of eight members, including Chairman
Michael E. Beckett, Ian Cockerill, Ian Henderson, Livia Mahler, Wayne McManus,
Olivier Colom and Naguib Sawiris as Non-executive Directors, and Sébastien de
Montessus as Executive Director and CEO.
About Endeavour Mining Corporation
Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on
developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African
region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track
record.
Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation
gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity),
Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2016, it expects to
produce between 575koz and 610koz at an AISC of US$870 to US$920/oz. Endeavour
is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to
commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an
average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-
year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé project is
expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average
AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives
to +10 years.
