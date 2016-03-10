SDRL - Seadrill Partners Receives Notice of Force Majeure for the West Leo

London, United Kingdom, October 3, 2016 - Seadrill Partners ("SDLP" or "the

Company") has received a notice of Force Majeure from Tullow Ghana Limited

("Tullow") for the West Leo drilling contract (the "Contract") effective 3

October 2016. The Company disputes Tullow's claim for Force Majeure and will

enforce all its rights as per the contract and governing law.



The West Leo has most recently been employed on the TEN development project in

Ghana. Tullow claims this field is subject to a drilling moratorium by the

government of Ghana due to the ongoing arbitration proceedings before the

International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ("ITLOS") to determine the

delineation of a disputed border. Irrespective of whether that is correct,

additional Tullow operated fields within Ghana, where the West Leo has

previously operated under the Contract, are not subject to such arbitration

proceedings. However, as part of its claim, Tullow has asserted that a further

drilling moratorium applies to these additional fields, although no satisfactory

justification has been provided.



Consequently, Seadrill Partners strongly believes that the grounds required for

a Force Majeure claim have not been met.







