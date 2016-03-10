Outotec awarded an order for a mine backfill plant in Australia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 3, 2016 3:00 PM



Outotec awarded an order for a mine backfill plant in Australia



Outotec has been awarded an order by MMG Limited to design and deliver a paste

backfill plant to MMG's Dugald River zinc mine in North-West Queensland,

Australia. The contract price is not disclosed, but similar plants typically

cost over EUR 10 million. The order has been booked in Outotec's 2016 third

quarter order intake.



Outotec's supply includes the design and delivery of an Outotec Mid Range

Continuous Paste Backfill Plant, equipment supplies as well as construction and

commissioning services. The new technology reduces the capital cost of a

backfill plant, making it more attractive and affordable for mining companies.



Deliveries from Outotec will be completed by February 2018.



"This is Outotec's second order within a week for the newly developed paste

backfill plant concept. Mine operators appreciate its environmental benefits,

lower capital costs and quick delivery time. We are the industry frontrunners

for the mine backfill technology development and see that there is growing

interest for these type of solutions", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's

Minerals Processing business unit.



OUTOTEC



Kalle Härkki, President - Minerals Processing business unit

tel. + 358 20 529 211



Eila Paatela, Director - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire

















More information:

http://www.outotec.com



PressRelease by

Outotec Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 498380

Character count: 2122

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Outotec Oyj

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease