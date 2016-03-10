(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 3, 2016 3:00 PM
Outotec awarded an order for a mine backfill plant in Australia
Outotec has been awarded an order by MMG Limited to design and deliver a paste
backfill plant to MMG's Dugald River zinc mine in North-West Queensland,
Australia. The contract price is not disclosed, but similar plants typically
cost over EUR 10 million. The order has been booked in Outotec's 2016 third
quarter order intake.
Outotec's supply includes the design and delivery of an Outotec Mid Range
Continuous Paste Backfill Plant, equipment supplies as well as construction and
commissioning services. The new technology reduces the capital cost of a
backfill plant, making it more attractive and affordable for mining companies.
Deliveries from Outotec will be completed by February 2018.
"This is Outotec's second order within a week for the newly developed paste
backfill plant concept. Mine operators appreciate its environmental benefits,
lower capital costs and quick delivery time. We are the industry frontrunners
for the mine backfill technology development and see that there is growing
interest for these type of solutions", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's
Minerals Processing business unit.
