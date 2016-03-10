Aptean Expands Into the Life Sciences and Big Data Markets With Acquisition of GQ Life Sciences

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading provider of

mission critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition

of GQ Life Sciences, Inc., a global provider of life science patent search

solutions.



"The acquisition of GQ Life Sciences expands our ability to provide vertically-

focused mission critical enterprise solutions by entering the Life Sciences and

Big Data markets where we see significant growth opportunities," said Kim Eaton,

Aptean CEO. "GQ Life Sciences leverages its deep expertise in biology, genomics,

and semantics to deliver a best-in-class patent search solution, fueled by the

world's largest database of biological sequences. The solution is used daily by

research professionals around the globe to provide insight into emerging

inventions and enable their future innovations."



"As a part of Aptean, GQ Life Sciences will have the opportunity to expand the

development of our proprietary search algorithms and database model to create

richer search options and deeper insights for the patent searcher and scientific

researcher," said Richard Resnick, GQ Life Science CEO. "We look forward to

utilizing Aptean's global reach and operational efficiencies to expand our

business while continuing to provide the unmatched data and services our

customers know and trust to mitigate risk and protect their intellectual

property."



GQ Life Sciences' flagship product, GenomeQuest, provides researchers with the

ability to search for biological sequences across 815k worldwide patents (or

over 345m+ sequences). The intuitive solution combines content, search,

analysis, and reporting functionality to produce the market-leading biological

sequence search tool. GQ Life Sciences also recently launched LifeQuest, a

specialized keyword search tool, which provides a wider range of users the



ability to scan a dedicated database of more than 15 million Life Science

patents. Since 1999 GQ Life Sciences has built a strong reputation in the Life

Sciences industry, now serving nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, all

five top agrochemical and seed companies, biotech companies, law firms,

diagnostic labs, and patent offices around the world.



Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.



ABOUT GQ LIFE SCIENCES



GQ Life Sciences is committed to our customers' mission of building life science

products that increase the quality of life around the world. Leveraging deep

expertise in biology, genomics, and semantics, we provide SaaS-based search

capabilities to help our customers understand the emerging inventions that

enable them to innovate into the distant future. For more information,

visit www.gqlifesciences.com.



ABOUT APTEAN



Aptean is a leading provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions.

We build and acquire industry-focused solutions to support the evolving

operational needs of our customers. Our solutions help 6,500 organizations stay

at the forefront of their industries by enabling them to operate more

efficiently, thereby ensuring higher customer satisfaction. For more

information, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be

trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



FOR MORE INFORMATION



Media Relations

Melissa Floyd, Aptean

melissa.floyd(at)aptean.com









