Aptean Expands Into the Life Sciences and Big Data Markets With Acquisition of GQ Life Sciences

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading provider of
mission critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition
of GQ Life Sciences, Inc., a global provider of life science patent search
solutions.
"The acquisition of GQ Life Sciences expands our ability to provide vertically-
focused mission critical enterprise solutions by entering the Life Sciences and
Big Data markets where we see significant growth opportunities," said Kim Eaton,
Aptean CEO. "GQ Life Sciences leverages its deep expertise in biology, genomics,
and semantics to deliver a best-in-class patent search solution, fueled by the
world's largest database of biological sequences. The solution is used daily by
research professionals around the globe to provide insight into emerging
inventions and enable their future innovations."
"As a part of Aptean, GQ Life Sciences will have the opportunity to expand the
development of our proprietary search algorithms and database model to create
richer search options and deeper insights for the patent searcher and scientific
researcher," said Richard Resnick, GQ Life Science CEO. "We look forward to
utilizing Aptean's global reach and operational efficiencies to expand our
business while continuing to provide the unmatched data and services our
customers know and trust to mitigate risk and protect their intellectual
property."
GQ Life Sciences' flagship product, GenomeQuest, provides researchers with the
ability to search for biological sequences across 815k worldwide patents (or
over 345m+ sequences). The intuitive solution combines content, search,
analysis, and reporting functionality to produce the market-leading biological
sequence search tool. GQ Life Sciences also recently launched LifeQuest, a
specialized keyword search tool, which provides a wider range of users the
ability to scan a dedicated database of more than 15 million Life Science
patents. Since 1999 GQ Life Sciences has built a strong reputation in the Life
Sciences industry, now serving nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, all
five top agrochemical and seed companies, biotech companies, law firms,
diagnostic labs, and patent offices around the world.
Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
ABOUT GQ LIFE SCIENCES
GQ Life Sciences is committed to our customers' mission of building life science
products that increase the quality of life around the world. Leveraging deep
expertise in biology, genomics, and semantics, we provide SaaS-based search
capabilities to help our customers understand the emerging inventions that
enable them to innovate into the distant future. For more information,
visit www.gqlifesciences.com.
ABOUT APTEAN
Aptean is a leading provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions.
We build and acquire industry-focused solutions to support the evolving
operational needs of our customers. Our solutions help 6,500 organizations stay
at the forefront of their industries by enabling them to operate more
efficiently, thereby ensuring higher customer satisfaction. For more
information, visit www.aptean.com.
Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be
trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Date: 10/03/2016
