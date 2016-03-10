Marathon Petroleum Corporation Announces Election of New Director

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2016 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) today

announced that Abdulaziz F. Alkhayyal has been elected to the company's board of

directors, to be effective Oct. 26, 2016.



Alkhayyal serves on the board of directors of Halliburton Company, where he is a

member of the health, safety and environment and the nominating and corporate

governance committees.



He retired from Saudi Aramco in 2014 as the senior vice president of Industrial

Relations, following a 30-year career there. He served on the Saudi Aramco board

of directors from 2004 to 2014.



"The addition of Mr. Alkhayyal's extensive energy experience to our already

deeply experienced board will be a tremendous asset to the company and its

shareholders," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman, president and chief executive

officer. He added that Alkhayyal also has unique insight into global energy

markets. The election of Alkhayyal increases the size of MPC's board to 11

directors.



Alkhayyal held a variety of executive positions at Saudi Aramco, including

senior vice president, Industrial Relations; senior vice president, Refining,

Marketing and International; and senior vice president, International

Operations.



Alkhayyal received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's

degree in business administration from the University of California, Irvine.







###







About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of

approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.

Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned

retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,

owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with



approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has

ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product

pipelines and 5,000 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL)

pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL

fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through

subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master

limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational

flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products

efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service

businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast

regions.



