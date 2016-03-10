Marathon Petroleum Corporation Announces Election of New Director

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2016 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) today
announced that Abdulaziz F. Alkhayyal has been elected to the company's board of
directors, to be effective Oct. 26, 2016.
Alkhayyal serves on the board of directors of Halliburton Company, where he is a
member of the health, safety and environment and the nominating and corporate
governance committees.
He retired from Saudi Aramco in 2014 as the senior vice president of Industrial
Relations, following a 30-year career there. He served on the Saudi Aramco board
of directors from 2004 to 2014.
"The addition of Mr. Alkhayyal's extensive energy experience to our already
deeply experienced board will be a tremendous asset to the company and its
shareholders," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman, president and chief executive
officer. He added that Alkhayyal also has unique insight into global energy
markets. The election of Alkhayyal increases the size of MPC's board to 11
directors.
Alkhayyal held a variety of executive positions at Saudi Aramco, including
senior vice president, Industrial Relations; senior vice president, Refining,
Marketing and International; and senior vice president, International
Operations.
Alkhayyal received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's
degree in business administration from the University of California, Irvine.
###
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of
approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.
Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned
retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,
owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with
approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has
ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product
pipelines and 5,000 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL)
pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL
fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through
subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master
limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational
flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products
efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service
businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast
regions.
