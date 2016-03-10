FXCM Inc. Announces $15 Million At-the-Market Offering

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) (the
"Company") today announced that it has commenced a $15 million "at-the-market"
offering program.
Under the program, the Company may, from time to time and at its discretion,
offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock ("Common Stock") having an
aggregate gross sales price of up to $15 million through Jefferies LLC, which
will serve as sales agent. The Company intends to use the net proceeds
generated through the program to reduce its outstanding indebtedness and for
other general corporate purposes.
Sales of Common Stock under the program may be made in negotiated transactions
or transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market offerings" as defined in
Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"),
including sales made directly on the NASDAQ Global Market or sales made to or
through a market maker other than on an exchange.
The Common Stock will be offered under the Company's effective shelf
registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus supplement related to the offering has
been filed with the SEC. Any offer, solicitation or sale will be made only by
means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Current and
potential investors should read the prospectus forming part of the registration
statement, and the prospectus supplement relating to the program and other
documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about
the Company and the program.
A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to
these securities may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison
Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus
Department, or via telephone at 877-547-6340.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of the Common Stock in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any state or
jurisdiction.
About Us:
FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM
Group, LLC (FXCM Group).
FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex
Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia
Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other
firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM"). FXCM Group is
owned and operated by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation
(NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified
holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of
businesses.
FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,
spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global
traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering
innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict
financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the
market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution
and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses
on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium
resources. FXCM Pro Provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging
market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high
and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which
may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be
suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the
safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include
statements about future results and performance, including future market share
and expected financial results. It is possible that actual results may differ
materially from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking
statements. Please refer to FXCM Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K
for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.
Contacts
Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
jsales(at)fxcm.com
