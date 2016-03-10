FXCM Inc. Announces $15 Million At-the-Market Offering

FXCM Inc. Announces $15 Million At-the-Market Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) (the

"Company") today announced that it has commenced a $15 million "at-the-market"

offering program.



Under the program, the Company may, from time to time and at its discretion,

offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock ("Common Stock") having an

aggregate gross sales price of up to $15 million through Jefferies LLC, which

will serve as sales agent. The Company intends to use the net proceeds

generated through the program to reduce its outstanding indebtedness and for

other general corporate purposes.



Sales of Common Stock under the program may be made in negotiated transactions

or transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market offerings" as defined in

Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"),

including sales made directly on the NASDAQ Global Market or sales made to or

through a market maker other than on an exchange.



The Common Stock will be offered under the Company's effective shelf

registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus supplement related to the offering has

been filed with the SEC. Any offer, solicitation or sale will be made only by

means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Current and

potential investors should read the prospectus forming part of the registration

statement, and the prospectus supplement relating to the program and other

documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about

the Company and the program.



A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to



these securities may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison

Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus

Department, or via telephone at 877-547-6340.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an

offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of the Common Stock in any state or

jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any state or

jurisdiction.



About Us:

FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM

Group, LLC (FXCM Group).



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex

Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia

Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other

firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM"). FXCM Group is

owned and operated by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation

(NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified

holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of

businesses.



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,

spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global

traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering

innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict

financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the

market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution

and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses

on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium

resources. FXCM Pro Provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging

market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high

and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which

may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be

suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the

safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include

statements about future results and performance, including future market share

and expected financial results. It is possible that actual results may differ

materially from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking

statements. Please refer to FXCM Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K

for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.



Contacts

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

jsales(at)fxcm.com









More information:

http://www.fxcm.com/



FXCM Inc.

Date: 10/03/2016 - 15:00

