DialogTech Launches First Comprehensive Marketing Solution for Optimizing Call Conversions From Display Advertising

New Solution Enables Marketers to Increase Leads and Revenue From Display Campaigns Through Improved Targeting, Call Attribution and Click-to-Call

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Leading call attribution provider, DialogTech, today introduced the industry's only end-to-end marketing solution for optimizing call conversions from display advertising, DialogTech for Display. Part of the DialogTech call attribution platform, the new solution is the first to use calls to improve the entire display advertising process, from audience targeting to lead conversion to attribution and optimization. Using DialogTech for Display, marketers can rapidly optimize display campaigns to drive more calls and customers and prove the complete impact of calls from display on revenue.

According to eMarketer, nearly 70 percent of display ads will be seen on smartphones and mobile devices this year, and a BIA/Kelsey report estimates that those display ads will generate nearly 30 billion calls to U.S. businesses. The new DialogTech for Display solution is the first to enable display marketers to target, attribute and optimize for call conversions the same way they have for online conversions, using the same marketing platforms. Exclusive new functionality includes:

By using DialogTech to integrate call data from any marketing channel into their data management platform (DMP) and demand-side platforms (DSPs), display marketers can improve targeting by building audiences leveraging call data. For example, marketers can use DialogTech call data to find purchase-ready audiences with characteristics that match past callers or retarget website visitors who called but didn't convert. Call data can also be used to suppress ads to past callers who have already purchased the product promoted in the display ad.

Most conversions influenced by display do not occur when a lead sees the ad, but later through a different marketing channel. It's why display marketers often struggle to prove the full return on their ad spend. By using DialogTech to integrate call data with their DSP, display marketers can now attribute every call conversion influenced by display, even if the lead calls later from a different channel.

By adding DialogTech's call data from display and other channels into multi-touch attribution platforms, marketers can now see what combination of channels drive conversions, map when phone calls from each channel in the customer journey and assign the right level of credit to each activity. Without call data, marketers lack a clear and accurate view of the customer journey and risk making incorrect assumptions that could cost them conversions and customers.

The DialogTech solution enables marketers to increase conversions by adding click-to-call technology to their mobile display ads. When consumers click on the call-enabled display ad, it triggers an immediate call from their smartphones while also directing callers to the appropriate landing page for more information.

"Inbound calls are our most valuable lead, so it's important for our marketing team to accurately measure and optimize for calls from all digital channels, including display," said Bryan Huber, Global Director of Digital Marketing at Comfort Keepers, a leading in-home care provider for seniors with over 750 franchise locations. "DialogTech's new display solution enables us to truly understand the impact display has on driving customer calls, even if they call later from a different channel. By integrating their call data with Quantcast, we are able to not only improve and refine our ad targeting to get the right display ad in front of the consumers ready to call, but also avoid targeting consumers who have already converted."

"Historically, marketers have struggled to measure the full impact of display advertising on lead generation and revenue, and the explosion in call conversions from mobile ads has only made things worse," said Irv Shapiro, CEO of DialogTech. "The DialogTech for Display solution is unique in enabling marketers to get full credit and attribution for every call influenced from display campaigns. They can then use call data from display and other channels to optimize audience targeting, real-time bidding and display ad placement to drive more calls, customers and revenue."

The DialogTech for Display solution is supported by a new partnership between DialogTech and , the leader in data connectivity and onboarding, which enables businesses to incorporate DialogTech's call data within their LiveRamp-connected marketing platforms.

For more information about the DialogTech for Display solution, visit .

DialogTech, the combination of Ifbyphone and Mongoose Metrics, provides the only platform for end-to-end call attribution and conversion essential for data-driven marketers. DialogTech's platform solves one of the most pressing challenges in today's mobile-first world by eliminating the black hole inbound calls create in understanding true marketing performance. And as marketers face mounting pressure to drive not only leads but revenue, DialogTech's platform empowers marketers with the call attribution data needed to confidently invest in campaigns that drive calls, as well as the conversion technology necessary to convert callers into customers. DialogTech serves as a strategic partner to over 5,000 enterprises, agencies, and fast-growing companies across a wide variety of industries. For more information visit .

DialogTech

