The Impact of a $15 Minimum Wage in Canada

New Paper to Be Released on Wednesday, Oct. 5

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- On Wednesday, October 5th, Express Employment Professionals will release a new white paper, "Great Intentions/Bad Results," examining the implications for workers and businesses of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Using the latest employment data and drawing on the real-world experience from across Canada, the paper outlines the consequences the public and policymakers should take into account before enacting further minimum wage increases.

Bob Funk, CEO of Express also shares his analysis.

The white paper will be released at 9 am EST, October 5th.

If you would like to arrange an interview with Bob Funk to discuss this topic, please contact Kellie Major at (613) 222-7488.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was also the Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve.

About Express Employment Professionals and Express in Canada

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.02 billion in sales and employed a record 500,002 people in 2015. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. Express launched in Canada in July 1996, with a franchise in London, Ontario, and since then, has expanded and grown across Canada significantly. There are currently 37 Express franchises in Canada-six in British Columbia, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, 23 in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Kellie Major

613.222.7488





Sherry Kast

405.717.5966





(at)ExpressPros

#CanadaEmployed





More information:

http://www.expresspros.com



PressRelease by

Express Employment Professionals

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 498388

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Express Employment Professionals

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease