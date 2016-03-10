Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM") Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- (NYSE: GIM) today announced its regular monthly dividend from net investment income of $0.025 per share, payable on October 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on October 17, 2016 (Ex-Dividend Date: October 13, 2016).

The Fund's investment manager, Franklin Advisers, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $740 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

