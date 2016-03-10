TeraGo Board Announces Antonio (Tony) Ciciretto as New President and CEO

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) () today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Antonio (Tony) Ciciretto as President and Chief Executive Officer and will replace Stewart Lyons, President and CEO effective immediately. Mr. Ciciretto will also continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled with the appointment of Mr. Ciciretto as the next TeraGo President and CEO," said Jim Nikopoulos, Chair of TeraGo's Board of Directors. "His wealth of industry experience and business knowledge, positive strategic leadership and a track record of growing technology companies are invaluable assets for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders."

Mr. Ciciretto has led both large corporate divisions and small high-growth organizations in the information technology, telecommunications and cloud markets. He is passionate about customer service and creating a collaborative culture within the workplace. He recently served as President and CEO of Cogeco Peer 1 (formerly known as Cogeco Data Services) for over six years, where he was responsible for leading the market growth and development of Cogeco Peer 1 with operational responsibilities for business strategy, marketing, sales, finance, network and data centre operations, services development, and customer care. Mr. Ciciretto co-founded and was the President of the TVN Group, a private investment firm. From 2003 to 2007, he was Vice-President, Rogers Business Solutions and he held various senior roles at Bell Canada for 15 years including Senior Vice-President of Sales and Operations at Bell Nexxia. Mr. Ciciretto holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Technology from Ryerson University, a Master's degree in Science from State University of New York, and is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Company during this exciting time of transition to a multi-product IT service Company," Mr. Ciciretto stated. "As President and CEO I look forward to working with the TeraGo team to continue to support our customers with exceptional service, lay the foundation to reach our longer-term goals, seek strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth, and deliver strong financial results."

Previous President and CEO Stewart Lyons will be pursuing other opportunities.

"We are grateful for Mr. Lyons' efforts and appreciate his work in enhancing the Company," said Jim Nikopoulos. "This is a natural time for this transition, and we wish Mr. Lyons much success in his future endeavors."

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada and globally with network and voice services, data center services and enterprise infrastructure cloud services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, nine data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, Ottawa, Kelowna, Winnipeg, St. Louis and Newport, United Kingdom, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves approximately 4,000 business customers in 46 major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2015 and is recognized as a Canadian Telecommunications Employer of Choice for 2015. TeraGo Networks was also recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment. For more information about TeraGo, please visit .

