kununu and InHerSight Team Up to Identify Today's Issues Facing Women in the Workplace

The Duo Launched a Co-Authored Survey This Month to Uncover Real, Anonymous Perspectives About the State of Gender Equality at Leading Companies in the U.S.

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- , the original workplace insights platform, today announced a collaboration with , a ratings platform dedicated to improving the workplace for women. The combination of kununu's experienced leadership in the employer insights space and InHerSight's understanding of working women, together provide a unique opportunity to uncover key issues facing women in today's workplace.

Through this collaboration, kununu and InHerSight launched their first , aimed to gather insights from men and women about how female-friendly their companies are. With 7,500+ responses collected to date and counting, working professionals across the nation are encouraged to share their perspectives now through mid-October. When completed, the survey will provide data-driven commentary to advance the conversation about real hot button issues facing women in the workplace today.

"At kununu, we believe that transparency has the power to positively transform the lives of people at work," said Moritz Kothe, kununu CEO. "Transparency not only helps people find companies where they will thrive, but it helps employers understand how they are performing across the key cultural dimensions that matter. For this reason, we're thrilled to be teaming up with Ursula and her team at InHerSight. Together, we are committed to harnessing the power of transparency to accelerate progress toward true gender equality in the workplace. And we're just getting started."

"Every day we learn more about the benefits of a gender diverse workforce, and there are plenty of reports and studies out there dealing with the wider issues women still face in their careers today. But high-level information is hard to act on," said InHerSight CEO Ursula Mead. "We believe the best way to help women and companies achieve their goals is with actionable, company-level data, and we're excited to be partnering with kununu to gather even more of that valuable insight."

Leadership from both kununu and InHerSight will attend at the at McCormick Place in Chicago from October 4-7, continuing to foster their vision for transparency and gender equality in the workplace.

To participate in the Gender Equality in the Workplace Survey, visit . For more information on kununu and InHerSight, please visit and .

kununu is the original employer insights platform committed to creating transparency in the workplace. With insights into company culture, workplace benefits, perks and more, kununu ensures that job seekers have an authentic understanding of life at a company, and that employers have a trusted platform to better engage talent. Headquartered in Boston, MA and Vienna, Austria, kununu is the leading employer review platform in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The company was founded by brothers Martin and Mark Poreda in 2007 and acquired by XING AG in 2013. To learn more, please visit .

InHerSight is where women go for a better workplace. We help women find great companies to work for, and help companies attract and retain female talent.

At InHerSight.com, women have rated more than 17,250 companies on 15 factors -- from management opportunities to flexibility to salary satisfaction -- and every week we're matching thousands of women to companies that have what they're looking for.

Is your company female friendly? Find out at .

:



:





:





More information:

http://https://www.inhersight.com



PressRelease by

kununu

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 14:21

Language: English

News-ID 498392

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: kununu

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease