The Government of Canada recognizes the important role of small and medium size businesses in creating jobs and supporting the economy. That is why the government has committed to making the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) a fairer, more service oriented organization to help support these businesses, while ensuring tax fairness for the middle class.

Today, at the official launch of the Serving You Better consultations, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, highlighted her commitment to make the CRA an agency that offers first-class government services to both businesses and Canadians. The Serving You Better consultations are a forum for small and medium businesses and professional accountants to share valuable insights that the CRA can use to make its programs and services more streamlined and client-focused.

In the coming months, small and medium businesses will be invited to share their vision of the CRA's services at Serving You Better consultations, which will take place in Whitehorse, Richmond, Yellowknife, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Mississauga, Quebec, Iqaluit, Moncton, Dartmouth, Charlottetown and St. John's. Professional accountants will also be able to share their comments at sessions to be held in Vancouver, Yellowknife, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Mississauga, Ottawa, Quebec, Dartmouth and Iqaluit. The CRA wants to hear their views on service improvements made to date and on new initiatives aimed at meeting their needs.

"Our government is committed to establishing programs and services for small and medium business owners that better respond to their needs. The Serving You Better consultations, organized in collaboration with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Chartered Professional Accountants Canada, will allow senior managers of the CRA to hear directly from the people we serve. As a result, we will better understand what changes would be meaningful for Canadian businesses."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, P.C., M.P., Minister of National Revenue

"The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to organize the 2016 Serving You Better roundtables with the Canada Revenue Agency. We've seen in previous consultations how effective our voice and yours can be. Our members are looking forward to providing the CRA with new ideas for improved tax services so we can build a more competitive environment for businesses."

- The Honourable Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

"Effective service delivery requires two-way communication between the clients of the services and those who decide on their delivery. The government roundtables provide a valuable avenue for that important dialogue to take place."

- Gabe Hayos, FCPA, FCA, Vice-President, Taxation, CPA Canada

The Serving You Better consultations give small and medium businesses the chance to make comments directly to the CRA.

