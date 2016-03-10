Unity Developers to Converge at Unite Los Angeles for 4 Days of In Depth Training, Certification, Awards, and Knowledge Sharing

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Unity Technologies, the leading platform for creating games and experiences in 2D, 3D, VR and AR, today announced initial for this year's Unite conference. 1,600+ attendees from developers to artists and Unity enthusiasts will convene for four days of learning, networking, and training November 1-3 at the Loews Hollywood in Los Angeles. A limited number of tickets are still available, as are tickets for the separate Training Day on October 31st.

Following the opening keynote hosted by Unity Technologies CEO John Riccitiello, attendees will enjoy over 60 sessions, with feature tracks for VR/AR, game development, art & animation, and the business of game development. The agenda also includes feature presentations from thought-leaders at Microsoft, Oculus, Sony, Facebook, Samsung, Intel, Nvidia, Google, and more. Additional sessions include hands-on labs and expert talks from Unity engineers, and a variety of independent / studio developers and artists, hosting sessions such as:

Technology and User Experience: Creating Immersive Interfaces and Interactions for VR and Mobile - Astire Games

One Year In: My Experience Publishing on the Unity Asset Store - S.F. Bay Studios, Inc.

Mecanim Bonsai: Lessons from Firewatch and Recore - Unity

High-Stakes Game of Business: A Billion Dollar Battleground - All Things Media

Multiplatform 3D Art Development for Indies - Feline Arts

The Rules of Rapid Prototype Development - NASA

Attendees can also play some amazing Made With Unity games and experiences on display at the Made With Unity showcase. Over 40 projects are available for attendees to see and experience the creative and technical range of the Unity developer community. The , includes a broad variety of developers such as large studio mobile projects like Netmarble's Stone Age, single-person studio desktop and console projects like William Chyr's Manifold Garden, and incredibly immersive VR experiences like Schell Games' I Expect You to Die. Developers of each project will be on hand at the showcase to discuss their development process with attendees.

A celebration of the creativity, talent, and hard work of the Unity developer community, the Unity Awards take place the evening of Tuesday, November 1. Covering 11 categories with six finalists per category, developers from around the globe are recognized for such achievements as 3D visuals, VizSim projects, VR games and more. Winners are selected by a combined vote of the developer community and Unity staff. Voting begins the first week of October.

Training Day is held October 31, and is an all day, comprehensive hands-on training session for intermediate developers. Attendees will take a deep dive into the development of an adventure game, covering a range of intermediate to advanced level topics designed to guide attendees from prototyping to production. Participants will experience creating an inventory, to custom editor inspectors, state machines, conditions & reactions, and much more. Training Day tickets are sold separately, and are .

Unite participants can also become a Unity Certified Developer through exam sessions hosted on November 1 and 2. The exam covers foundational skills for video game design and development with Unity, and helps distinguish job-seekers and professionals in the competitive field of game development. Unite attendees are eligible for a 25% discount off the regular price; more information is .

In addition to great learning and networking, attendees can relax at the end of the 2nd day at the Unite LA party which will be held on the lower lot of the legendary Universal Studios.

Unite sponsors include Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, Oculus, Cloud Alliance, VIMtrek, Nvidia, uSens, Umbra, Thinksquirrel, Photon, Allegorithmic, Chetu, Mapbox, Affectiva, SideFX, Tobii Technology, PluralSight, and KinematicSoup. For additional information please visit: .

For questions, please contact . Media passes are available via request at .

About Unity Technologies



Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves over 5.5 million registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit: to see the latest games and experience created in Unity, go to: .

