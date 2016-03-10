2016 G&L Gaming & Hospitality Annual Award Recipients Announced

OfferCraft Presented With Prestigious Platinum Award

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The Gaming & Leisure organization, publisher of the principle management periodical for gaming and hospitality Gaming & Leisure Magazine and host of the annual coveted G&L Roundtable, announced today the recipients of the 2016 .

The prestigious G&L Gaming & Hospitality Awards series is the only industry award series that is created and judged by the buying constituency. Award recipients are selected based on four specific categories: ; ; ; and the highest honor award, encompassing the three categories in addition to other evaluated criteria, the Award. Recipients are considered not only for their technical product, but also their company's service level and performance.

"We are thrilled to announce this year's recipients of the G&L Gaming & Hospitality awards," said Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure and host of the G&L Roundtable. "The significance and uniquity of the annual G&L Awards are its judges -- the executives that comprise the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues who are the top innovation leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry and represent a vast majority of gaming technology spend in North America. These distinguished judges define the awards, create the rigorous review process, analyze the nominations and select the distinguished recipients. It is an honor to be a part of this award series and to recognize these well-deserving recipients especially this year, our 15th Anniversary year."

Infor was the recipient of the . "Infor understands that the hospitality industry needs an industry-specific solution to cater to the varying needs of their guests at a moment's notice, while simultaneously decreasing costs, improving profits, and growing the business," said Stewart Applbaum, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infor Hospitality. "We are very proud to have received this Transformation Award, because it reinforces the work we are doing to support our customers' businesses."

The was presented to eConnect. "The gaming industry has a problem. They have no idea how their patrons actually play," commented Henry Valentino, President & CEO of eConnect. "Ratings are, at best, an educated guess of player activity. With eConnect's Bet Sessions, we combine multiple data sources to give a complete profile of player activity and value."

OnCourse Learning received the . "Being named the Gaming & Leisure Partner of the Year is validation of our entry into the gaming space," said Patrick Sheahan, OnCourse Learning President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our thanks to the judges for recognizing the attention to detail that has gone into building out our gaming learning management solutions and our company's ability to customize onboarding, training and certification programs to meet the needs of each of our clients."

The highest honor, the , was presented to OfferCraft. "We are so thrilled about this and want to thank the Gaming & Leisure organization and its board for awarding us their highest honor, the Platinum Award. Our team works hard to push the envelope -- by using a blend of psychology, artificial intelligence and gamification, our software dramatically transforms traditional offers and rewards into far more fun, effective incentives. We are also deeply grateful to all our clients; they are the folks who took the leap with us and brought OfferCraft to millions of people around the world," expressed, Aron Ezra, CEO of OfferCraft.

Each award recipient was honored during the award ceremony at the G&L Roundtable reception Monday September 26th and will be featured in the winter 2016 edition of Gaming & Leisure. Bart Lewin, industry renowned technologist and G&L Awards facilitator, will personally edit the awards feature in Gaming & Leisure.

The is an exclusive private forum of industry thought leaders united to advance the landscape of the gaming and hospitality industry through the contributions made by these top industry influencers. The annual G&L Roundtable has evolved into a highly coveted private, peer-to-peer forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs to share knowledge and collaborate and host to a vast majority of gaming and hospitality spend in North America represented by those in attendance. Each year the Roundtable seeks to initiate meaningful change in our industry by the very people who can foster that change.

is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry in every possible way for over 15 years. Gaming & Leisure Magazine is the industry's original and exclusive executive management periodical serving the industry's owners and operators domestically and abroad with best practices to effectively and efficiently manage their companies.

For more information on the , please see the feature in the winter 2016 edition of Gaming & Leisure, available by subscription or viewed digitally at .

