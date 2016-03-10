SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Launches New Website

COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQX: SCIA), is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications that works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. The Company announced today it has launched a new corporate website with increased content and functionality.

The new website is designed to serve customers, suppliers and investors with additional information in an easy to use format and specifically includes expanded mobile access. There are also social media components, including LinkedIn, Google Plus and Facebook, to enhance the Company's visibility and communication with all stakeholders. For customers and suppliers, there is expanded information about our product focus as well as a library of detailed product data sheets that will continue to be updated and added to going forward. Investors can continue to access current and archived information about the Company utilizing multiple electronic platforms.

Jeremy Young, Vice President - Operations, said, "We are pleased to launch our new corporate website which is intended to make it easier to learn more about SCI and conduct business with the Company. It represents another step forward in our continuing efforts to strengthen SCI's commitment to customers in the photonics, thin film solar, glass, thin film battery and transparent electronic markets as well as our investors."

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials® is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications that works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at: and

