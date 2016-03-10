Bombardier Finalizes the Sale of its Amphibious Aircraft Program to Viking Air Limited

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously announced sale of its Amphibious Aircraft program to British Columbia-based Viking Air Limited. The agreement covers the Type Certificates for all variants of the aircraft, the CL-215, the CL-215T and the Bombardier 415 aircraft as well as after-market services. This divestiture positions Bombardier to better focus on core, higher growth sectors: business jets, commercial aircraft and rail transportation.

The transaction has received the approval of all appropriate regulatory authorities and other consents from government bodies.

About Bombardier Specialized Aircraft

Bombardier offers the industry's widest portfolio of commercial and business aircraft platforms for use as Specialized Aircraft. Bombardier's CRJ Series regional jets, Q Series turboprops, as well as Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets are in service around the world with more than 45 military, government, security and corporate agencies, and the addition of the all-new C Series aircraft to Bombardier's portfolio will increase the number of platforms and derivatives available for special mission applications to six and 14 respectively.

As a prime contractor, or in collaboration with leading mission integrators, Bombardier's Specialized Aircraft team has developed a vast catalogue of mission enabler modifications that, combined with the company's reliable and proven aircraft platforms, can address every need and mission. The worldwide fleet of 375 Specialized Aircraft is delivering outstanding dispatch reliability and is supported by Bombardier's global customer services network.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

Bombardier, Bombardier 415, CL-215, CL-215T, and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

