B. Braun Launches Innovative Catheter Stabilizer

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced today that it has launched its new Extension Set with Wedge Catheter Stabilizer -- developed to help improve stabilization and reduce catheter-related complications.

"As a leader in IV therapy, we're committed to collaborating with healthcare providers to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery and outcomes. STEADYCare represents the latest advancement in IV therapy technology," said Tom Sutton, Vice President of Vascular Access Systems at B. Braun.

STEADYCare was designed to minimize catheter movement in the vessel, maintain the catheter insertion angle, and reduce the patient connector's skin contact.

Market data shows that approximately 90 percent of hospitalized patients require an IV catheter during their hospital stay,(1) while 35 to 50 percent of catheters fail during therapy.(2) Failures and unscheduled restarts are caused by catheter-related complications such as infection, phlebitis, hematoma, thrombosis and occlusion.(2-4) Movement of the catheter may contribute to these complications.(2-4)

STEADYCare was recently unveiled at this year's Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting and the product is now available for sale.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical, which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

