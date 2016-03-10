Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC Adds Engvest Commercial Realty, LLC as First Dallas-Fort Worth Texas Affiliate

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC has announced a new franchise affiliate in Texas, Dallas-Ft. Worth-based Engvest Commercial Realty, LLC. The first Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate to join Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC, Engvest Commercial Realty, LLC was founded by Daniel C. Eng, CCIM, CPM, to serve its clients as a full-service commercial real estate investment firm.

As the newest affiliate in the region, Eng and his business partner Calvin Wong, CCIM, will bring added value to the Dallas-Fort Worth market by providing leasing, acquisitions, disposition and property management services under the Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC brand. Engvest brings more than 1 million square feet of retail center listings to the platform.

"By joining Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC we will elevate our service level to investors. The modern technology platform and brand recognition we gain as an affiliate will allow us to further grow and expand," said Eng. "The affiliation provides access to people, opportunities and training that benefit our future success and client outcomes. We are experiencing a huge influx of capital into the Dallas-Fort Worth real estate market and the timing could not be better to be a part of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC ."

Since its launch, the Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC platform has been well received, according to Rich Enderlin, COO, Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC. "Daniel and Calvin represent the perfect affiliate. They are highly successful and entrepreneurial, and can benefit from our global reach. Moreover, they see the benefit of the collaborative culture for their team and clients," Enderlin added.

Engvest will debut its new Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC, franchise at the ICSC Texas Conference & Deal Making from October 5 through 7.

: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC will offer the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine with more than 12 offices located throughout the Western United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit .

