Bombardier Appoints Olivier Marcil as Vice President, External Relations

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today the appointment of Olivier Marcil as Vice President External Relations, reporting directly to Mike Nadolski, Vice President Communications and Public Affairs. In this position, Mr. Marcil will be responsible for developing and supporting the company's external communications activities, with a specific focus on media relations, as well as community and stakeholder engagement.

Mr. Marcil comes to Bombardier after serving for five years as Vice Principal, Communications and External Relations at McGill University, where he was responsible for building and overseeing McGill's relations with various levels of government, the community and the public, as well as the University's overall communications portfolio. Prior to that, Mr. Marcil held high-ranking positions in the Quebec government for eight years. He acted as an advisor to Premier Jean Charest, as Chief of Staff to Clement Gignac, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade, and as Chief of Staff to Benoit Pelletier, Minister of Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs, Aboriginal Affairs and Democratic Institutional Reform.

"Olivier is a dynamic leader, strategic thinker and a creative problem solver; and we are very pleased to add his expertise to our team," said Nadolski. "In this newly-created position, Olivier will play a key role in ensuring that the progress, accomplishments and contributions of our Company and employees are well communicated to all external audiences."

Mr. Marcil holds a Bachelor's degree in History from the Universite de Sherbrooke and a Master's in History from the Universite de Montreal. He has published a variety of works on former Quebec Liberal leader and Le Devoir publisher Claude Ryan, as well as on several aspects of Quebec's political scene and society. He currently serves as a member of the board of Canal Savoir, Acfas, Centre de la Nature Mont St-Hilaire and Youth Fusion. He is also a Director of the Fondation Serge-Marcil, which helps disadvantaged children in Haiti and Senegal.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

Bombardier and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contacts:


Simon Letendre
Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481



http://www.bombardier.com



Date: 10/03/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
Firma: Bombardier Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


