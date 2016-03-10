The Southern California Gaming Guide Announces 2016 Best Casinos

Southern California Gaming Guide(TM) Readers Vote Their Choices

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The Southern California Gaming Guide announced today its annual Reader's Choice 2016 BEST CASINOS conducted in August.

The 2016 BEST CASINOS include first, second and third place winners in 17 casino categories. From a field of 22 Southern California Tribal casinos, all three award places are noteworthy.

"Each year since 2003, we have invited our readers to share their choices for Southern California's Best Casinos," said Theon Banos Cross, publisher of Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. "This year we received tens of thousands of responses from casino players all over Southern California -- and also from Arizona, Nevada -- who play in Southern California casinos and read the Southern California Gaming Guide each month."

The list of Southern California's 2016 Best Casinos includes:

1. Barona Resort & Casino

2. Sycuan Casino

3. San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino

1. Pechanga Resort & Casino

2. Barona Resort & Casino

3. Harrah's Resort Southern California

1. Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

2. Barona Resort & Casino

3. Harrah's Resort Southern California

1. Sycuan Casino

2. Valley View Casino & Hotel

3. Soboba Casino

Celebrating 14 years, the Southern California Gaming Guide is Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. It is available free of charge each month at 3,500 locations including 7-Eleven, Ralphs, Albertsons/Sav-on Drugs, CVS Pharmacy, am/pm and Big Lots stores; plus independent grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, health clubs, hotels, motels, senior centers, car rental agencies, tourist centers, and more in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, and Ventura Counties.

