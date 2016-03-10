Puma Exploration Samples 6.04% Zn Over 3.0 Meters at Red Brook Cu-Au-Zn Skarn in New Brunswick

(firmenpresse) - RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Puma Exploration (TSX VENTURE: PUM)(SSE: PUMA) has completed its preliminary channeling program on the Red Brook Skarn property located in New Brunswick. The high grade zinc skarn discovered during the stripping has been confirmed with 2 channels sampled in Zone A with respectively 6.04% Zn over 3.0 meters and 5.2% Zn over 1.5 meters. All the samples collected show significant copper background content with an average copper grade of 0.20% Cu for the entire 119 channel samples. A gold and copper association has been observed in channels particularly in zone A with 0.10 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu over 15.8 meters.

Following the grab results of the first phase of exploration, grading up to 15,05% Zn, 0,55% Cu and 2,62 g/t Au (Press release 2016/09/20), Puma's technical team has been performing channel sampling on the four (4) mineralized excavated zones of the Red Brook property. Seven (7) channels have been collected on both Zones (A and B) for a total of 64.3 meters of channel distributed in 119 individual samples.

The channels were selected to confirm the high grade grab samples results and to study the metal zonation of the Zinc and Gold within the Copper mineralization.

Table 1: Channel samples results on the Zones A and B

In the light of the first channel results obtained, Zone A shows a higher grade Zn-Au-Cu. Zone B, located 300 meters south of the Zone A, shows the same background of copper in the skarn but with limited gold and zinc enrichment.

More stripping operations will be conducted on Zone B to verify any gold and zinc rich areas of the mineralization which is open in all directions. Currently, more channels sampling is ongoing on the Zone A to extend the known massive sulphide high grade gold and zinc areas.

Puma's geologists have finalized the compilation of previous work done on the Red Brook property and the surrounding Popelogan area. It appears that the Popelogan Deposit is located on the southern edge of Zone B within Puma's claims. The newly discovered Zone B could be the extension of the Popelogan Deposit reported to have an historical resources of 3.1 M tons at 0.3 % Cu. The historical resources as been defined by Noranda in 1960 by 20 drillholes and were prepared prior to the implementation of NI43-101 and use terminology not compliant with current reporting standards. Puma has not made any attempt to re-classify the estimates according to current standards of disclosure and is not treating the estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Historical estimates should not be relied upon.

The property covers an area underlain by Ordovician volcanic and Silurian sediments intruded by Devonian intrusions, similar in age and composition of the Gaspe intrusive.

About Red Brook Property

The Red Brook project comprises 23 claims totaling 500 hectares located 50 km west of Nicholas-Denys Project. The property has been acquired from a local prospector in 2016 following the discovery of a high grade Zinc zone contained in massive sulfides. This mineralized zone is located at the contact of an intrusive body in a folded limestone horizon which is part of the Popelogan terrane. The Popelogan deposit is located within the Reb Brook Property.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets are the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project in New Brunswick and their equity interest in BWR as related to the Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba. Puma is focusing its exploration efforts in New Brunswick. Canada.

You can visit us on and .

Learn more by clicking here:

The contents of this press release were prepared by Dominique Gagne. PGeo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. The samples were analyzed at the ALS Chemex laboratory in Val d'Or using the atomic absorption and ICP methods. There is not enough drilling data presently available to determine the shape and true width of the mineralized zone. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks. uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results. performance or achievements of Puma Exploration Inc. to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made. except as required by law. Puma Exploration undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

Contacts:



Puma Exploration Inc.

Marcel Robillard

President

(418) 724-0901 or Toll free: (800) 321-8564

PressRelease by

Puma Exploration Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 16:05

Language: English

News-ID 498423

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Puma Exploration Inc.

Stadt: RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease