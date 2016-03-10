Pamela Martin to Keynote at the Vancouver Women's Conference on November 12, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- An American-born television reporter and news anchor on Canadian TV, Martin became Vancouver's CKNW AM 980's first female reporter. Martin soon moved to television and co-anchored the weekday 6pm newscasts on CTV.

In January 2011, Martin announced that she had joined Premier Christy Clark's campaign team for the BC Liberal Party Leadership race eventually becoming director of engagement for the BC Liberal party.

Pamela Martin will be a feature keynote at the Vancouver Women's Conference on November 12 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

The Vancouver Women's Conference is produced by Maureen McGrath, host of the Sunday Night Sex Show on News Talk 980 CKNW, TEDx 2016 speaker, Huffington Post blogger and author of Sex and Health, Why Once Can't Come Without the Other.

This full day experience will deliver the most comprehensive and exciting women's conference on health, sex, relationships, fertility, career, parenting, finances, social media, addiction, real estate, mid-life, menopause and life in Canada today.

A multitude of expert speakers will lead workshops and seminars on the issues that matter most to women, including personal, professional, financial, business and entrepreneurship, health, work/life balance, mentorship, and more. The Conference offers incredible opportunities for business networking, professional development and personal growth.

The Vancouver Women's Conference is proud to support the (EVA BC). EVA BC works to coordinate and support the work of victim-serving and other anti-violence programs in British Columbia through the provision of issue-based consultation and analysis, resource development, training, research and education. Their work is guided by respect for difference, human dignity and equality.

The Vancouver Women's Conference will be held on November 12 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Full Registration Details are available at:

Contacts:



Media Contact:

Cambridge House International Inc.

Danielle Fleck

604-687-4151 / 1-877-363-3357





More information:

http://www.cambridgehouse.ca/



PressRelease by

Cambridge House International Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 16:11

Language: English

News-ID 498424

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cambridge House International Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease