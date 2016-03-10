Visionstate Conducts Advanced Sensor Research for Internet of Things Market

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VIS), today announced it has commenced an advanced research project in collaboration with the University of Alberta (U of A). Sensor technology will be integrated with the Company's proprietary WANDA smart device, an innovative smart device that monitors and reports on cleaning and maintenance activities in public spaces.

The research, funded in part through the non-profit MITACS program, is focused on sensors which are embedded in restroom fixtures such as toilets, urinals, and faucets, to measure, in real time, their performance and operational efficiencies. The research will also focus on the communication protocol between Visionstate's WANDA device and the sensors themselves.

"The Internet of Things is poised to revolutionize facility management," says Visionstate President John Putters. "Sensors can collect data on operational performances that provide managers an improved method of monitoring the health of virtually any appliance or device. The analytics can then be used to predict maintenance schedules, potential device failures, and flag issues such as excessive water use."

The 12-month research project commenced in August 2016 and involves a team of U of A researchers from the computer science department. The team, led by a postdoctoral graduate, will research new sensor technology and the communication protocols that will enable sensors to be integrated with WANDA.

MITACS is a national, not-for-profit organization that has designed and delivered research and training programs in Canada for 15 years. Working with 60 universities, thousands of companies, and both federal and provincial governments, MITACS builds partnerships that support industrial and social innovation in Canada.

"The potential for this technology is enormous," Putters adds. "Consider the implications of having access to data that tells you certain components of an appliance, such as a toilet, will need replacing after a certain number of uses, or will require specific maintenance activities in the future based on past usage patterns. This ability to talk and communicate with devices is the future in terms of sustainability and operational efficiency, especially water sustainability."

The research project and sensor technology is the next evolution of Visionstate's WANDA product, which has been installed in hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public buildings across North America. WANDA replaces antiquated paper-based systems for managing and monitoring cleaning activities and provides detailed analytics to facility managers on cleaning histories, responses to public alerts and supply usage to name a few.

WANDA has proven to be a valuable addition to facilities that use the device to monitor restroom maintenance and cleaning activities. Detailed reports and analytics are accessible through a content management system and provide insight on cleaning activities, supply usage and responses to alerts sent by the public through the WANDA device. By simply installing WANDA it's proven that the public's perception of the facility's commitment to cleanliness increases dramatically.

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp (TSX VENTURE: VIS) is the leader in interactive technology software that connects the world with enhanced guest services in public spaces. Since its first installation in 2005, Visionstate has grown to see its software in buildings throughout Canada and the United States. By engaging customers throughout a facility, from touchscreen directories to mobile applications to cleaning management software, Visionstate adds to a building's experience with its original interactive solutions. More information can be found at .

