Federal Asbestos Inventory a Good First Step

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The CLC is commending the federal government for today's launch of an online inventory of Canadian government buildings containing asbestos. have been calling for this type of registry for over a decade.
"It's a great first step towards a comprehensive ban. Provinces and municipalities should follow the federal government's lead and include their own public buildings in the online inventory," said CLC President Hassan Yussuff.
"This is about both given that these buildings are publicly accessible. What we need now is for the government to move forward with legislation outlining a on the use, import, and export of asbestos," he added.
That would include:
Contacts:
Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
More information:
http://www.canadianlabour.ca
Date: 10/03/2016 - 16:36
Language: English
News-ID 498428
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Labour Congress
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 22
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.744
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|3
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|198
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.