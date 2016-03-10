Maynard Cooper & Gale Enters New York Market to Extend IP Capabilities; Provide Coast-to-Coast Reach for Clients

Veteran Attorneys Kevin Culligan, John Hanish and John Hintz to Open Firm's New Manhattan Location

(firmenpresse) - BIRMINGHAM, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Maynard Cooper & Gale, a full-service law firm headquartered in Birmingham, is entering the New York market, opening an office in Manhattan to be led by three veteran intellectual property (IP) attorneys who have joined the firm as shareholders.

"Maynard Cooper is on a path of intentional, strategic growth to address the needs of our clients by expanding significant areas of practice within thriving markets," said Jeff Grantham, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. "This alignment of coast-to-coast services reflects the implementation of the next phase of a long-term growth plan."

The opportunity to expand into New York was fostered by the success of the firm's IP practice and its San Francisco office, which attracted the team of highly regarded New York-based attorneys to the firm. Joining Maynard Cooper are:

Kevin J. Culligan, formerly a partner with Goodwin Procter LLP, has focused his practice for more than 35 years on the litigation, trial, arbitration and appeal of intellectual property matters, concentrating primarily on patent, trade secret and unfair competition cases in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology and financial services.

John P. Hanish, who also was a partner with Goodwin Procter LLP, has 18 years of experience in the trial, appeal and arbitration of matters related to patent licensing and infringement, pre-litigation strategies related to patents and trade secrets, and counseling inventors and entrepreneurs regarding patent procurement and other IP issues.

John M. Hintz, a former partner with Rimon PC, has more than 27 years of experience in intellectual property, and in particular, patent litigation. Hintz has worked on all aspects of patent matters, was Samsung's patent law expert in international battles against Apple, and has litigated in federal courts throughout the country and before the International Trade Commission.

"Kevin Culligan, John Hanish and John Hintz are prominent intellectual property attorneys, known for attaining favorable results while sharing our emphasis on providing a nimble, innovative approach to client service," added Greg Curran, Chairman of the Firm. "They are long-time professional colleagues of several of our attorneys, and we are excited that they have decided to join Maynard Cooper during this time of opportunity and expansion."

The New York location comes on the heels of Maynard Cooper's opening of its San Francisco office in 2014, which has more than doubled in size and rapidly attracted notable technology and financial services clients. Culligan, Hanish and Hintz join a team of esteemed attorneys in the firm focused on IP litigation and IP protection, led by Sasha Rao in the San Francisco office and Jon Holland in the Huntsville, Alabama, office. Maynard Cooper's IP team has successfully handled high profile litigation involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets across a wide range of industries including technology, pharmaceutical, healthcare and financial services.

has decades of experience in the litigation, trial and appeal of patent and other intellectual property matters, together with extensive counseling and licensing experience, including the development and execution of licensing and enforcement programs involving patent portfolios that comprehend hundreds of patents. Before joining Maynard Cooper & Gale, Culligan was a partner in Goodwin Procter's IP Litigation Group, Patent Litigation Practice and FinTech Practice. He earned an A.B. in Biology from Colgate University in 1976 and a J.D. from Cornell Law School in 1980, and was a partner for many years at Fish & Neave before that patent litigation firm merged with another firm in 2005.

has years of litigation experience and experience counseling clients on patent, licensing and other IP-related issues involving pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, financial services, electronics and consumer products. Most recently, he was a partner in Goodwin Procter's IP Litigation Practice and FinTech Practice, as well as a partner with Fish & Neave. Hanish was a Winston post-doctoral fellow at Rockefeller University from 1990-1995, and a Research Scientist at the Sloan-Kettering Institute from 1995-1996. He earned a B.S. in Chemistry and History from North Dakota State University in 1986 and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Chicago in 1990 before he was awarded a J.D. by NYU School of Law in 1998.

has significant litigation, transactional, licensing and counseling experience, including advising clients on the IP aspects of IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and the transfer and licensing of IP assets. Before joining Maynard Cooper & Gale, he was a partner in Rimon's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice Group, as well as a partner with Fish & Neave prior to its merger with another firm in 2005. Hintz earned a B.S. from Miami University (Ohio) and a J.D. from George Washington University School of Law.

Maynard Cooper's New York office will be located at the Fred F. French Building, 551 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2000, New York, New York, 10176.

Since its inception in 1984, Maynard Cooper & Gale has become a nationally recognized firm with more than 240 attorneys serving clients throughout the United States, as well as internationally. With offices headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the firm has New York and San Francisco offices, as well as four additional offices in Alabama located in Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. Maynard Cooper & Gale provides a full array of legal services to a broad and diverse clientele including Fortune 500 companies, closely held businesses, partnerships, and non-profit organizations. For more information, please visit .





