Booming Real Estate Sector to Encourage Growth of Wealth Sector in Germany

Report is the result of extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Germany.

The 42-page research study, titled Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Germany 2016, provides a detailed analysis, presenting insights into the key factors that are anticipated to determine the growth of the market in the near future. The product segmentation, growth drivers, limitations, and the competitive landscape of the wealth management market in Germany have been discussed at length in the study.



The research report analyzes the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and their performance across the forecast period. It helps in determining the growth prospects and challenges the country is expected to face. The potential opportunities in the market have been highlighted in the research study to offer a clear understanding and formulate business strategies effectively. Furthermore, the research study covers vital data related to the independent market sizing of HNWIs in Germany across the five wealth bands, overall HNWI volume, and allocation and wealth trends throughout the forecast period. In addition, the asset allocation across thirteen asset classes of HNWI and UHNWI has also been included in the research study.



According to the research study, in 2015, German HNWI wealth outside their home country was US$1.5 tn. The foreign asset holdings are projected to reach a value of US$1.9 tn, holding a share of 30.8% in the countrys overall HNWI assets by the end of 2020. In addition, the German HNWIs are expected to grow progressively more interested in investing in Asia Pacific and hold a 39.9% share of the foreign HNWI assets in this region by the end of 2020.



In 2011, among the key asset classes for German HNWIs, the equities segment led the overall market with a 24% share, followed by real estate and business interests. The equities segment is expected to remain in the leading position in the coming few years. The share of German HNWIs in the real estate segment is expected to rise significantly as the real estate market is projected to grow robustly in the global market. In 2011, the alternative assets, fixed income, and cash holdings were among the key performing asset classes, thanks to the safety they offered during and after the global financial crisis of 2007-2008.





The rise in high net worth individual wealth and volumes over the next few years is expected to be moderate, owing to existing issues concerning the double dip recession in European markets. Nevertheless, the rise in the number of HNWIs in Germany is estimated to be higher if compared to other key European Union markets, including France and the U.K.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the German wealth sector has been included in the research study, focusing on key developments in the private banking industry and wealth management industry in Germany. In addition, the role of wealth managers, domestic private banks, family offices, and foreign private banks in the German wealth management market has also been studied in the report.





