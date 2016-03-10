Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - LANCASTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its 2016 third quarter earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 18, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman, President and CEO, will host the call. He will be joined by Patrick Barrett, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast of this call can be heard/viewed by going to Fulton Financial Corporation's website, , selecting the Investor Relations tab, and clicking on the link to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the call. You can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at 888-599-8667, Passcode 3036788.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that operates banking offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through the following subsidiary banks: Fulton Bank, N.A., Lancaster, PA; Swineford National Bank, Middleburg, PA; Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Easton, PA; FNB Bank, N.A., Danville, PA; Fulton Bank of New Jersey, Mt. Laurel, NJ; and The Columbia Bank, Columbia, MD.

The Corporation's additional financial services providers include Fulton Financial Advisors, Lancaster, PA and Clermont Wealth Strategies, Lancaster, PA. Residential mortgage lending is offered by all banks through Fulton Mortgage Company.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation is available on the Internet at .





