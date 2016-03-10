Play Canucks 50/50 Across B.C. For Home and Away Games

Hockey fans across B.C. can now play Canucks 50/50 jackpots from the comfort of their living room thanks to a new online 50/50 raffle on PlayNow.com that supports the Canucks for Kids Fund. BCLC's innovative online 50/50 raffle will be available for both home and away games, giving fans a chance to win every game day, from anywhere in the province.

The new Canucks for Kids Fund Online 50/50 is a separate raffle from the existing 50/50 draws held at Rogers Arena. It is available now on PlayNow.com and is the first online partnership in Canada between a provincial lottery corporation and a charity.

Potential jackpots for the new online 50/50 could be significant given the provincial reach of the raffle. As a comparable, last year's in-game 50/50 at Rogers Arena raised approximately $65,000 to $100,000 per game and generated over $1 million for the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Funds generated from the online 50/50 are split between the winner of the 50/50 draw and the Canucks for Kids Fund. The money collected will help support the Canucks for Kids Fund which raises money to support children's health and wellness, grassroots hockey development and education in B.C. Core beneficiaries of the Fund include: Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children's Hospice and the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. PlayNow.com does not profit on any of the sales of the Canucks 50/50 tickets.

"The Canucks are B.C.'s team so we're very excited to include fans all over the province in this opportunity to support their community, while also giving everyone a chance to win exciting 50/50 jackpots," said Paolo Aquilini, Board Chair of the Canucks for Kids Fund. "The Fund has raised over $52 million for children's charities over the past 31 years thanks to the generosity of our fans and partners. We're very grateful to BCLC for supporting this innovative new program which will help us extend our support across B.C. for years to come."

"BCLC has been playing it forward for more than 31 years. Thanks to our customers we've generated revenue for the Province of British Columbia to fund community programs, provincial programs and services, charities, and major events that have helped shape B.C." said Jim Lightbody, President and CEO of BCLC. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with the Canucks for Kids Fund and making a difference for children's charities."

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND ONLINE 50/50 BACKGROUNDER

How to Buy:

Fans will need a PlayNow.com account to play the Canucks for Kids Fund Online 50/50. Fans can either sign up if they do not have an account, or log-in to their existing PlayNow.com account. Once fans have logged into PlayNow.com, they may select from one of three Ticket Pack options:

The Draw:

The winning ticket will be drawn at 11:59 PM PT on game day by a certified Random Number Generator. The prize is calculated as 50 per cent of the value of all tickets sales for the draw. Only one prize is available to be won per draw. The prize will be deposited the morning after the draw into the PlayNow.com account of the winning ticket holder. Actual odds depend on the number of tickets sold.

About the Canucks for Kinds Fund:

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities that support children's health and wellness, foster the development of grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in BC.

Thanks to the generosity of fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) has granted $52 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 31 years.

The Canucks for Kids Fund's core beneficiaries, Canucks Autism Network (CAN), Canuck Place Children's Hospice and BC Children's Hospital Foundation are providing vital resources and life-saving care to families all across this province.

About BCLC:

BCLC is a provincial Crown Corporation responsible for providing socially responsible gaming entertainment while generating income that benefits all British Columbians. Since 1985, BCLC has generated more than $19 billion to fund important provincial, community and charitable programs and services around the province.

About PLAYNOW.COM:

PlayNow.com was launched by BCLC in October 2004 to offer national and provincial lottery games online to British Columbia lottery players. It now offers a full suite of sports betting, lottery and casino products. PlayNow.com is the only regulated and legal gambling website in the province, and is the leading online gambling website in B.C.

PlayNow.com is available to residents of British Columbia who are 19 years of age or older and physically located within the province. Currently, there are 360,000 registered players on PlayNow.com. In 2015/16, PlayNow.com generated $135.5 million in revenue for BCLC.

